Published November 26, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 3 min read

And just like that, the final spot in the 2022 WarGames match is set, as none other than “Big Tim” Becky Lynch will team up with her WWE SummerSlam opponent-turned-friend Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka – who she has a very long and expansive history with – and Mia Yim in their double-caged encounter with Damage CTRL plus Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Finally, after roughly four months on the shelf, Lynch will earn an opportunity to get her hands on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY following their brutal Pillmanization of her already injured arm on RAW and get to prove that she’s still “The Man” of both the RAW roster and of her relationship, as Matt Riddle made sure to tell Seth Rollins in the lead-up to their feud’s finish at Extreme Rules.

While this is far from the first time Lynch has taken part in a multi-man match, that number would be in the 100s, this is her first time in a WarGames match, putting one of the top female performers in WWE history at a surprising disadvantage versus certified WarGames-specialists like Kai, SKY, and Ripley.

After making a point that she was in Ireland on her Instagram page earlier in the week, in a potential attempt to throw people off of her trail, Lynch is officially heading back to the RAW roster for a match at WarGames and beyond, where she will serve as the ringer of Belair’s team. No offense to Damage CTRL and the powerhouse of Judgement Day, Rhea Ripley, but Lynch’s addition certainly shifts the momentum firmly into Team Belair’s favor.

Becky Lynch isn’t afraid to go to war in WWE.

Eager to catch up with the former RAW Women’s Champion on the way to her locker room, Kayla Braxton asked Lynch what it is like for her first match back in WWE to be one as “brutal” as WarGames. Lynch, understandably, didn’t feel too concerned about the bout and is actually eager to see Bayley, Kai, and SKY in the ring once more after their brutal interaction on RAW four months prior.

“Well, Kayla, my shoulder is still bandaged after Damage CTRL made sure I’d be out for four months, but that was four months of me sitting at home thinking about how I can destroy them, how I can dismantle them, how I can tear them limb from limb,” Lynch said. “How I can make them question their very existence in my business? And I think no better time than tomorrow. Everyone’s tough until “The Man” comes around, and everyone wants to go to war until “The Man” comes around.”

Will Lynch be able to overcome her ring rust, injured shoulder, and anger at Damage CTRL to be an asset to her team? Or will any or all of those pre-existing conditions play a detrimental role in her ability to secure Team Belair a win in the match? With no belts on the line and no real benefit for anyone who enters the contest but pride and the honor of being part of the first-ever winning team in a WarGames match at Survivor Series, the decision for Lynch to return now, in one of the most brutal matches of the year, is certainly a choice – only time will tell, however, if it’s the right one or the wrong one.