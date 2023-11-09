After watching NXT land a new five-year contract with The CW, Billy Corgan finally broke his silence on the future of the NWA.

When news broke that WWE had officially agreed to a new five-year contract to take NXT to The CW, fans the world over, at least those in the know, wondered how the situation would affect NWA, who reportedly were also in talks to sign with the Riverdale network. Had Billy Corgan‘s now-infamous cocaine spot cost his company a chance to reestablish itself as one of the premier wrestling promotions in the United States – the N in NWA does stand for National, after all – or had the promotion simply landed at another network for one reason or another?

Well, fans won't have to wonder anymore, as, for the first time since NXT‘s announcement, Corgan has gone on the record to discuss the future of NWA on the Drew Garbo Live and attempted to assure fans that everything is fine.

“I'd like to say, first and foremost, we are a television content producer. Wrestling in the 21st century is television first and everything else second. That's not to say that the second is not important, but if you can't drive from television down, you're going to have a hard time building an audience. Certainly, being on national television in any capacity, digital or otherwise, broadcast network, that's how you reach the most people,” Billy Corgan told Drew Garbo Live via Fightful.



“Going into a market like Sarasota, as we'll be Saturday after next, having people have a routine to reach your television product is part of what makes people want to see the matches. We are free on YouTube, but the way YouTube works, and the way people's schedules are, unless they go looking for stuff, they may not know you're there. TV deals are at the core of it, and there has been a ton of speculation lately, and I stand by what I said. We have two TV deals with a top 20 network. That's all I can say for now. There is lots of speculation that's not true, but I can stand here and say, hand on heart, that is absolutely true.”

Alright, so what exactly is a top-20 network, you may ask? Well, according to National Media Spots, that list features CBA, NBC, ABC, Fox, Fox News, ESPN, MSNBC, ION, HGTV, Univision, Hallmark, USA, Telemundo, History, TLC, TBA, Discovery, TNT, CW, and A&E. Even if you expand the list out to exclude the “big four:” Investigation Discovery, CNN, Food Network, and Bravo, there really aren't that many clear options that scream “professional wrestling television,” especially since roughly a quarter of those channels already have the sport in their portfolio. I guess until it happens, fans will have to wait and see what Corgan has up his Zero shirt sleeves.

Forget everything else I ever said, maybe NWA is cool pic.twitter.com/6E2XGsxy4R — ORANGE CRUSH (@orangecrushart) October 29, 2023

Booker T pitches ROW to CW in the wake of Billy Corgan's mistake.

You know what they say about professional wrestling: When one door closes, another opens.

If, for example, Finn Balor hadn't decimated his shoulder at SummerSlam in the original Universal Championship match, Kevin Owens wouldn't have been afforded a chance to become a World Champion for his first and, to this point, only time atop either RAW or SmackDown. The same goes for Jon Moxley in AEW, who has become the promotion's go-to injury substitution over the past four years.

So, with NWA on the outs with The CW, Booker T decided to use his Hall of Fame podcast platform to shoot his shot at the network, informing him that Reality of Wrestling “doesn't do cocaine angles.”

“Being a promoter is not easy,” Booker T said via Fightful. “Putting on shows is not easy, trying to fit into what's going on now, always talking about, you know, if you don't know how to change with the times, the times pass you by. Everything is like shock TV to them, you know, it's like jumping off something and taking a bump. You know, then the fans going, ‘This is awesome.' Everybody's looking for that instant coffee, that one thing that is going to make their show pop, you know, more so than the next show. I just want to let… just in case CW is listening, we have a small little show called Reality of Wrestling that would love that spot, and we ain't doing no cocaine angles.”

Unfortunately for King Booker, it looks like the only time he'll be on CW in the future is when he's calling matches for NXT. Still, if the company wants to double down on professional wrestling and can spare a few late-night hours for a regional promotion, Booker T occasionally gets to book NXT talent at ROW, and again, they don't do cocaine spots, which, apparently, is a legitimate barrier for entry.