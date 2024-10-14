When it comes to the WWE Universe, few storylines have been as consistently placed in the spotlight as the life and times of The Bloodline.

That's right, ever since Roman Reigns walked out with Paul Heyman and the Ula Fala, declaring himself the “Tribal Chief” sitting at the “Head of the Table,” his storyline has been the A plot of WWE in one way or another. From getting the Usos in line through violent battles with Jey Uso to becoming a double champion, “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, the debut of Solo Sikoa, the return of The Rock, Cody Rhodes “finishing the story,” and everything that has happened since, WWE has consistently placed the Anoa'i-Fatu family in the spotlight, and they have consistently delivered the goods.

And in the opinion of Rikishi on his Off The Top podcast, the Bloodline elder statesman believes that that isn't going to change any time soon.

“You got The Rock, you got Roman, you got Jimmy came back, Solo and Jacob in the main event, it's so exciting to watch the family up there doing it, and doing it on a high level,” Rikishi declared via Fightful. “It's almost like they're competing amongst themselves. How many main events can they main event? But I guarantee you, the day that that's not moving the needle, well, as they say, whatever's good for business, the wheel turns. We'll see. I doubt that wheel's gonna turn for a minute.”

Is Rikishi on the money? Yes, with The Rock maybe back, Jimmy at Reigns' side, and the new Bloodline looking fierce, it's safe to say the Road to WrestleMania will be littered with matches and angles featuring the Anoa'i-Fatus.

Rikishi reveals how he learned of Jimmy Uso's WWE return

Elsewhere on Off The Top, Rikishi revealed how he learned about Jimmy Uso's return and how excited he was to see his son back on WWE TV.

“I seen the highlights, when he come through, and when I seen that part there, all I was really listening to was the fans. That d**n building erupted. It just erupted. So that type of feeling and that type of sound, let's go back three years ago, it's almost when Solo Sikoa came in for Roman. Then here it is, so I'm watching this, and as a proud father, come on. I'm always gonna talk about my kids out there on social media. So yeah, it was a big night,” Rikishi declared.

“I'm glad god answered my prayers and gave my boy strength and health to make the right decision because wrestling's always gonna be there, but your health, you don't understand, 200-something days of getting hit in the back of the head with chairs and getting dropped on your neck, your vertebrae, it only takes 30 seconds to put your a** in a wheelchair for the rest of your life. Is it worth it? Some might say we're crazy, but at the end of the day, you already know what you signed up for. So the choice, that was my thing. The choice is yours; I'm just gonna pray for you, for your strength and health. I said don't even tell me if you're coming back. I don't wanna know if you're coming. I want to see it, or I'll read about it.”

Returning to the ring to help secure Reigns and Rhodes the win at Bad Blood, Uso has already earned a main event match on SmackDown with his younger brother Solo and had a major promo segment with the “OTC.” Regardless of how things shake out moving forward, it's safe to say Rikishi will be there cheering all of his sons on.