When Bobby Lashley not only made his triumphant return to the WWE Universe but effectively did so as the new manager of the Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, it turned heads around the wrestling world.

Sure, Lashley's storyline heading into WrestleMania 39 was scrapped, as Bray Wyatt was unfortunately unable to make his way back to the promotion before his untimely passing earlier this year, and he never quite recovered from that, stalling out after winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royal back in March, but why wasn't he wrestling? Are there only so many times the “All-Mighty” can challenge for the United States Championship, or did the promotion have something else in mind, say challenging Roman Reigns or even Seth Rollins for a World Title with this sidestep into management a fun detour a la his relationship with Lana? Could this be the return of the Hurt Business?

Well, maybe Lashley is working a lighter schedule, at least for him, because he's gearing up for another opportunity outside of the ring, maybe a celebrity boxing match a la, well, basically anyone with any name recognition and an athletic bone in their body right now.

Discussing the idea of mixing it up in a shoot fight once more in an interview with Mail Sport, Lashley revealed that, at this point, he's looking to get into another fight before he leaves that segment of his life in the past.

“So I’ve been talking about it for a while now. At some point in time in your career, you got to stop fighting. But I still have so much fight left in me. But that time is ticking too, where I’m gonna say, ‘All right, get that out of your mind,'” Bobby Lashley said via Fightful. “I’ve been offered a bare knuckles fight against a football player. I talked about a couple boxing matches that I’d be interested in doing. MMA is still in the horizon also. But for me to have another fight, I hope, I’m crossing my fingers, I’d like to do some… I personally think boxing is the way to go right now. There’s a lot of buzz with boxing. Am I fighting Tyson Fury? I don’t think so. That’s not where I wanna go. But I do wanna get in that ring, and I wanna have one of those bigger matchups against someone. I mean, I don’t have the time to train for a Tyson Fury. But I train all the time anyway, so I can probably fight somebody that has any boxing experience that still wants to do it, such as myself.”

Would it be unusual to see Lashley get back into the ring for a fight that isn't prearranged? Sure thing, but then again, considering he spent six years in Bellator, was trained by Josh Barnett, and has 17-2 MMA record, why not give it a shot and see what happens, especially since there is some serious money to be made in the sport. A celebrity boxing match between Logan Paul and Lashley for the United States Championship, anyone?

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley revealed to @AlexMcCarthy88 , that his eyes are set on a crossover fight after seeing the success of athletes such as Francis Ngannou 🥊🔥 pic.twitter.com/sRYXBWPxsI — Mail Sport (@MailSport) October 30, 2023

CJ Perry reflects on her relationship with Bobby Lashley in WWE.

Speaking of Bobby Lashley's relationship with Lana, aka AEW's CJ Perry, the “Hot and Flexible” manager discussed her relationship with the “All-Mighty” in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and explained that, while some fans may have hated the storyline, it worked because it was not only relatable but incredibly profitable for WWE.

“If it’s Tony Khan or if it’s Vince, at the end of the day, they’re the directors and the producers and the CEOs for this story,” CJ Perry said. “It’s at least $100,000 per minute that they’re on television, maybe more now at this point, but I remember [in] 2020, I believe from TJ and [Natalya], Vince said it was $100,000 a minute to be on USA. So again, this is where business comes into it. It’s like, are you worth that $100,000 a minute? This is a business at the end of the day,” CJ Perry told Sean Ross Sapp via WrestleZone.

“So Vince thought that was good business, and it would be naive of any of us to think that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Yes, we’re younger, and we have a youthful opinion to bring to the table. But he has years of experience. So look, it got my biggest contract I ever got in my life, and I’m very thankful for that. I think that, again, what the Bobby Lashley story taught me is scandal sells. So it doesn’t matter. It still sells. People might hate it. We still made WWE a lot of money. Our YouTube videos made them a lot of money. This is a business at the end of the day. If it doesn’t translate into sales, if it doesn’t translate into subscriptions, ticket sales, all of that, viewership, then who cares? I’m just hired talent. We’re storytellers, and we all know that there’s been a ton of affairs and live triangles.”

At the time, Perry's love triangle with Lashley and Rusev/Miro was a brutal weekly addition to WWE's programming because fans knew that the “broken up couple” were actually married in real life. In 2023, while the storyline remains rather perplexing from a Kayfabe standpoint, it's hard to argue that it didn't make quite a bit of money for the promotion, as you can't hardly find a video of the angle on YouTube with less than a million views.