When news broke that Bobby Lashley was going to be the guest on the latest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect, it left more than a few fans circling their calendars to see what the multi-time champion had to say about his on-again, off-again relationship with the Street Profits.

Though Waller obviously used his screen time to put himself over, as he often does, he got some very interesting information out of the multi-time champion.

“What a wild night already here on SmackDown, and, John Cena may be the greatest of all time, but he ain’t the greatest at being on time. But don’t worry, because once again, Grayson Waller is here to save the show. Thank you thank you, you’re welcome. And my guests just keep getting bigger, and that means something a little different tonight, because my guest tonight is an absolute physical specimen. A man that has done it all in the WWE as a performer, but as a talent scout? He’s struggling. But that’s okay, because tonight he gets the one thing he’s been missing most. The Grayson Waller rub. Ladies and gentlemen, the Almighty Bobby Lashley!” Grayson Waller said as Lashley made his way to the ring.

“I’ll tell you what, ladies and gentlemen, I wasn’t lying when I said my guests keep getting bigger, right? I don’t know how he’s fitting into these suits, but Bobby I really appreciate you coming on the show tonight. It’s huge having you on, especially after the week you’ve had. You know your boys, the Street Profits, had a devastating loss last week on SmackDown.”

Lashley, looking very disinterested in being asked – read: forced – to appear on Waller's show, responded in kind, letting the “Aussie Icon” know that he's ultimately disappointed in what the Profits have brought to the table as of late.

“Well you know, I made a mistake,” Bobby Lashley responded. “You know, I was prospecting, trying to find the next big thing, I thought they had enough pride to do whatever it takes to make it into this business, and apparently, I made a mistake, so I guess, back to the drawing board.”

While Waller, ever the opportunist, tried to convince Lashley that he should manage his own tag team, A-Town Down Under, the Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins cut in on the fun to stare down their current/former manager, signaling that maybe, just maybe, they had taken his words to heart; a suggestion they backed up with a commanding beatdown of the LWO after Rey Mysterio's match with Santos Escobar. Unfortunately for Waller, his group may need a new manager, as it's clear Lashley is down to give this another shot.

Grayson Waller has a very specific Elimination Chamber drink in mind.

While Grayson Waller may not be getting the Bobby Lashley bump any time soon, at least until the Street Profits disappoint him again, the “Aussie Icon” has plenty of reasons to be excited, as the Elimination Chamber is still coming to Australia, which is the sort of big-time PLE he's been lobbying to bring down under since he stood opposite John Cena at Money in the Bank in London.

Sitting down for an interview with Sporting News Australia, Waller noted that while he doesn't have a specific opponent in mind for the show, he would like to secure the win and celebrate it in the most Australian way imaginable.

“To me, there isn't a person for this answer. For me, it's about the moment. One thing I haven't done in WWE is win a championship. My whole time in NXT, I had opportunities, I just couldn't succeed. This is a situation where, if you give me a championship match in front of my home crowd, I'm not losing,” Grayson Waller said via Fightful. “I'm bringing out that golden shoey, I'm doing that golden shoey in front of 75,000 people in Perth. To me, it doesn't matter who the champion is, whether it's the United States Champion, the World Champion, whatever it is, that's what I want. I want the biggest test of my career, I want to be put in there against the best. I don't care who it is. I want the best, I want them across the ring, I want to prove myself in front of my friends and family.”

Would it make sense to see Waller secure the win in front of his hometown crowd and finally get to call himself a champion within the WWE Universe? Sure thing; the fact that Waller never won the NXT Championship or the North American Championship in developmental is a travesty and may need to be rectified in the future. But securing a huge win in his home country would certainly help to rectify that situation, as it would truly go down as one of the biggest moments of his career.