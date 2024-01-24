Booker T talks Grayson Waller's Sunrise appearance ⬇️

When Grayson Waller got into it with a producer for Australia's Sunrise as he attempted to promote the Elimination Chamber but inadvertently sparked the umpteenth conversation about Kayfabe in a now-viral clip that also featured LA Knight, it drew all sorts of different reactions from observers across the internet.

Some championed Waller for sticking to his guns, lambasting the show and its producer for trying to make a mockery of the sport, while others questioned what made the Aussie-born Superstar so angry, as he was there to promote wrestling, which is all the show really asked him to do.

Discussing the matter on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T firmly came to the defense of the “Aussie Icon,” telling anyone who would listen that Waller did nothing wrong and actually handled himself in a way many other wrestlers would respect greatly.

“Hey, that's what you get. I mean, he handled that properly, I mean, he wasn't gonna give a guy fake punch. He was gonna whack the guy who's gonna give him, he was gonna hit him in the jaw. And that's what he would have deserved if [he] want[s] to see how wrestlers do it. Because I've hit guys with [a] so-called fake punch, like Steve Austin. [laughs] And it's the hardest punch he's gotten hit with. So that's the way this guy would have gotten if I would have been hitting him. As well as you just — people want to look at wrestling like it's lowbrow. Like it's not something worthy of being on television, or being called a sport or whatever, however they want to look at it. You might not want to have certain people on the show because — just like the guy, when he had Mike Tyson on the show. And Mike Tyson just gave him the riot act,” Booker T said via 411 Mania.

“I mean, I remember Stuttering John caught me in the middle of New York City. And I wanted to kill him, just because I'm like, ‘Bro, this is not the time to be playing around me because, you know, stop playing, stop playing.' I don't know if you remember the time when Taker and Vader were on that show in Saudi [Arabia], yeah. And yeah, Vader snatched the guy up. And it really gave him the same right, as well as David Schultz. I remember Hogan being on a Richard Belzer's show and choked him out. Drop him, and his head hit the floor, bang! And I think Belzer got $20,000 out of that from a lawsuit or something like that, which might have been more, from that mistake. But stuff like that happens man, and they need to — you might want to check yourself if you're bringing some wrestlers on your program, because it could go wrong if you disrespect wrestling and disrespect a wrestler right in his face. That's the hard part, disrespecting the wrestler right in his face.”

Alright, for fans out of the know, there's a timeworn tradition of television personalities attempting to get the goat of wrestlers when they appear on their shows, with Hulk Hogan famously putting a broadcaster to sleep with a submission and the unholy union of Undertaker and Vader getting detained in Saudi Arabia after the latter flipped a table and asked a host on Good Morning Kuwait if wrestling looked fake to him. While WWE is surely happy that Waller didn't succumb to a similar fate, one has to wonder how his conversation with Paul “Triple H” Levesque went when they eventually met up backstage, as “The Game” may have been proud of him for standing up for both the sport and Kayfabe, or may have been angry for botching a pretty simple promotional opportunity to a near-comical degree.

Booker T is proud of Grayson Waller's maturity.

Discussing the matter further, Booker T went on to praise Grayson Waller for keeping his hands to himself when he clearly wanted to do something very different, as he might not have been strong enough to do the same in the heat of the moment.

“You can tell immediately that Grayson Waller wasn't feeling it,” Booker T said. “You can see it in seen his face from the beginning, like ‘Where is this going?' You know, I like Grayson Waller. You remember when I said that this guy is mature enough to go to the main roster and make it? And I really, truly believe that. Just in that situation right there, he definitely made the boys look good. So I give him big props… Just from that situation right there, I don't think he did anything wrong at all.”

When Book's co-host, Brad Gilmore, noted that Waller did mention on multiple occasions what would happen if the producer made him follow through on the request, the former King of WWE shook his head in agreement, noting this wasn't going to be another David Schultz situation.

“Hey man, that's giving you fair warning. ‘If you still want to do this,' you know that's not like David Schultz? ‘Giving you fair warning, bro. If you're gonna let me punch you, I'm gonna punch you.' Okay, fine. But if the guy's stupid enough to come from back there doing this stuff, you know, I would have hit him so hard, he'd have had a broken jaw when he left that freaking stage? Seriously.”

Would it have been easy enough for Waller to take the light ribbing from the Sunrise crew and move on? Yes, performers of all sorts are asked questions they don't want to answer from time to time and rarely threaten to pop the journalist in the kisser for doing their job. Still, Waller is a heel, so in that regard, it kind of would have been weird if he didn't do something underhanded in the situation, as how better to showcase what the Elimination Chamber is all about than by actually giving fans a glimpse of what he'll (probably) be doing on the mic when the event rolls around in February?