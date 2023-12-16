The "Sydney Saint?"

Grayson Waller has a lot going on right now in the WWE Universe.

He's found a tag team partner in Austin Theory, gotten Kevin Owens suspended from SmackDown, albeit momentarily, and has even earned a spot in the latest tournament to decide the next United States Championship number one contender, even if he has to work through an absolute gauntlet to get there.

And yet, despite having a rematch on the books with Carmelo Hayes after almost a year of waiting, Waller can't seem to talk about anyone but CM Punk, the “Best in the World” and the new face of RAW.

Sitting down for an interview with TribLive, Waller discussed just how excited he is to see Punk return to the WWE Universe after nearly a decade away and how much he appreciated getting a chance to talk to the “Best in the World.”

“It’s great to have Punk back because obviously he’s a big name, he’s a big star. I got to sit backstage at SmackDown Friday and kind of sit at Gorilla position and watch him go out and talk,” Grayson Waller said via Fightful. “It’s a different vibe. For me personally, I’m not gonna go and ask for advice and kiss his a** or anything like that. That’s not who I am. But I am gonna sit back, and I’m gonna watch what he’s doing. I’m gonna be like wow, and I’m gonna take some notes in my head. That promo he did on Friday, especially hearing the live crowd and everything was cool, but I had a bit of fun online with Punk before he came in. I like to play with the rumors and those type of things. I saw Punk backstage at Smackdown Friday, and I’m gonna leave it there. I don’t think anyone needs to know what that interaction was, but let’s just say we talked.”

Asked if he would like to work an angle with CM Punk at some point in the future, Waller acknowledged the possibility, noting that after being a fan of the “Second City Saint” for years, he wants to test his stuff against the “Best in the World.”

“All I’ll say is, Punk has come back, and I was at NXT last night doing some stuff, and he was there, talking to all the young guys, giving them feedback, giving them advice. So he’s come back and he’s doing everything he can to help,” Waller said. “But Grayson Waller’s not that guy. I don’t want to sit back and hear his advice. I don’t want to wear his merch shirt. I don’t want to put up a video of me at 12 years old, telling Punk he’s the best. That’s not who I am. I want to test myself against him. Not just in the ring, but on the mic because that guy’s one of the best of all time. That promo he did in Ring of Honor about the snake and the devil, I’ve watched all those things. I appreciate everything he’s done for the business, but I’m not here to be a fanboy, I’m here to be a competitor.”

Would it be cool to see CM Punk wrestle Grayson Waller at some point in the future, or at least get on the microphone and shoot on each other a la his run against John Cena at Money in the Bank? Fans will just have to tune into SmackDown moving forward to find out, but for Waller's case, he shouldn't get too focused on the future, as overlooking performers like Hayes can prove disastrous, as “Him's” pinfall victory clearly proved.

Grayson Waller has been talking a lot about CM Punk lately.

As crazy as it may sound, this isn't the first time Grayson Waller has discussed CM Punk in the last week, as the topic of the “Best in the World' actually came up in a conversation with Adrian Hernandez ahead of SmackDown.

While Waller has talked about the RAW star on a few occasions in the past, the world is completely different now that the duo are co-workers.

“I didn't realize how wrong the internet was about everything until I came to WWE and I was actually backstage and saw some things. I don't think there is anything but positive energy about CM Punk coming back. The entire roster right now is great, from top to bottom. Everyone is challenging each other, everyone wants to be the top guy, but no one is stepping on anyone to get there. Maybe me, I don't mind doing that, but everyone is working together. We want this product to succeed, and I think that's what's happening,” Grayson Waller said via Fightful.

“Everyone is buzzing to have him back. Why would you not want to have this guy who can cut incredible promos, he can have great matches, who the crowd wants to see, who is super controversial? If you don't want him back here, you're stupid type of thing. For me, personally, I said some things online about Punk when I heard the rumors. I like to play with the rumors and have some fun, that type of thing. I got to meet him recently, and that's all I'll say about that. I was trained in NXT originally by Ace Steel, who is obviously Punk's coach as well. I know the type of training he went through. Ace Steel is a great trainer. He's hard-nosed, very to the point. He got me a lot of my first matches in NXT. I have nothing but positive things to say about Ace and nothing but positive things to say currently about Punk. I'm sure that'll change in the future.”

Huh, does Waller know something fans don't? Does he have a feud with Punk on the books at some point in the future, maybe a match at the Elimination Chamber in his home country of Australia? Only time will tell, but when it comes to the “Aussie Icon,” no talk, trash or otherwise, is ever done without a reason, even if it's just to get under someone else's skin.