As seemingly the entire professional wrestling world across promotions mourns the loss of one of the sport's most indelible performers, Bray Wyatt, fans have openly wondered how this has affected those closest to the third-generation pro, with Erick Rowan, Bo Dallas, and Braun Strowman, the most notable members of the Rotunda and Wyatt families, all coping with the tragedy.

Though Rowan and Dallas, real names Joseph Ruud and Taylor Rotunda, haven't commented on the loss just yet and may never release official statements if they so choose, Strowman decided to take to Instagram to share his thoughts on his former Wyatt Family member, celebrating their friendship and wishing nothing but the best to Jojo Offerman and his family.

“I really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now,” Braun Strowman wrote on Instagram.

“8 years ago today, I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only 8 short years later, I would have to say goodbye I sure as h*ll wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend, my mentor, my big little brother, my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows, as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved, and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy, and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such an amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo, and all the baby’s know I love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road, my friend. Slap Brodie on the a** for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever.

“I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!”

Though not one of the original Wyatt Family members, joining the faction when they reformed in 2015 and leaving during the 2016 WWE Draft, Strowman got his start on the main roster as a member of the faction and was able to add some pretty incredible matches to his resume early on because of his connection to Bray and company. Would Strowman have found his own success without the “Eater of Worlds?” Maybe yes, maybe no, but it's safe to say he owes a ton to Wyatt for his WWE longevity, and his statement pretty clearly proved that he appreciates that.

Braun Strowman's IG Post about Bray Wyatt 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/edceeCr1qy — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) August 25, 2023

Zelina Vega reveals how Bray Wyatt helped her sign with WWE.

As the positive memories of Bray Wyatt's life continue to flood in from all over the professional wrestling universe, fans have been afforded a chance to see behind the various masks he wore as a member of WWE to get a good idea of who Windham Rotunda really was.

One such story was shared by Zelina Vega, a performer with very little obvious connection to Wyatt who, in reality, might owe much of her career to his support, as, per a heartfelt message on social media, he was a champion of hers before signing with the promotion.

“One memory that will always stick out in my head. Back in 2015, I was traveling with WWE as a rosebud just trying to get a job. Trying whatever I could to show how badly I wanted it. One person who always saw, appreciated, and celebrated those efforts was Windham. One of the scarier things an independent wrestler can do is come in before ‘SmackDown' started and have a tryout match in front of the office and ‘the boys' (just anyone from the locker room who happened to be around the ring that day) and this particular day, I was GOING FOR IT, working my a** off in that ring and Windham stopped what he was doing to watch, to clap for me, to start a “Thea, Thea, Thea” chant. A group clap happened after the match … he then went up to the people in the office who were watching the tryout matches and in front of everyone said, ‘SHE should be with us,'” Zelina Vega wrote.

“He stuck up for his friends. Selfless and inspirational. This lump in my throat won't go away. You're so so missed.

“JoJo, I can't imagine what you and your family are going thru.. the ma who had the whole world in his hands always wanted to give it to you and those beautiful kids. Sending so much love to you, Jo. I'm so sorry.”

While fans love to look at “professional wrestling lineage trees,” with who trained who and who worked with whom as they progress along their individual journies, sometimes performers who have very little on-screen connection can still have incredible relationships and impacts on each other's respective careers. Even if no wrestling fans ever think about Vega and Wyatt in the same breath again, it's clear the former Queen owes a debt of gratitude to her fallen friend.