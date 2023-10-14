After making his big return at Backlash to help fight off the Judgment Day during Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican Street Fight against former friend Damian Priest, fans eagerly waited to see what the future held for Carlito in WWE.

A stalwart of the promotion during the 2000s, there were rumblings that the two sides were inching towards, or had already agreed on a deal to bring “Caribbean Cool” back to his American wrestling home, but until Fastlane, those rumors were just that, with no definitive decision made one way or another.

Fortunately, Carlito is now back back, with a spot on the official roster page and everything, and in a conversation with Cheap Heat, he explained why there was so much of a holdup between the two sides.

“After Puerto Rico, if nothing came after that, I would have said, ‘Okay, let’s close the book on that and look for something else.’ For some reason, I never went anywhere else because I always thought I would be back. I didn’t think it would be 13 years, but I always had the feeling I would be back in WWE somehow. I just had this feeling that I would be back somehow. I don’t know how,” Carlito said via Fightful.

“The reason it took so long is, I think, miscommunication between both sides. They thought I had heat with them, they thought they had heat with me. Basically, we didn’t communicate. Sometimes, time goes by, you see things a different way. I always had love for WWE, I always wanted to be in WWE. I just needed a break. I didn’t need a 13-year break. Even when they would talk to me, they were hesitant and thought maybe I was anti-WWE. It’s not that. I don’t do the ‘go backstage and say hi to everyone.’ Even if you did, it looks like you’re looking for a job, so I don’t do that. My resume is out there. I don’t want to be anywhere where they don’t want me. My resume is out there, I’m here. I think they took that as, ‘he wants nothing to do with us.’ I’m glad we were able to finally sit down, air it out, and show there is love for both sides.”

While it may seem like Carlito just disappeared, he's actually been working regularly in Puerto Rico for his father's promotion, World Wrestling Council. With a chance to prove he can still go on the table, the 44 year old can bring the “Caribbean Cool” back to the Blue Brand and showcase the skills he's honed over the past dozen years.

Carlito reveals his true thoughts on his new theme song.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Cheap Heat, Carlito discussed his new theme song, which, interesting enough, he isn't a huge fan of.

“You mean the intro? It’s a little different. I wanted to do something a little different, you know what I mean? It’s been so much time, you know, you gotta change with the time a little bit so I wanted to kind of keep the cool going but just show up with something new. From what I heard, people weren’t crazy about the new theme song yet but I think — I wasn’t either, so maybe it’s one of those things that might grow on you later on. But, we’ll see,” Carlito said via Wrestling Headlines.

“They ran it by me. They wanted to change it. I wasn’t crazy about changing it. I, like everyone else, wanted to keep it. I liked it the way it was but, they said, ‘We wanna change it.’ ‘Alright, let’s see what we can do’ and they asked me for my input here and there… ‘It could use a little bit more bass here, more drums,’ little things like that and then the lines, I wanted to change them. I didn’t want the old lines from before. Like I said, I wasn’t crazy about it, but also, it was like one of those earworms where I’d be humming it to myself during the day, you know? Because they said, ‘You listened to it 1,000 times’ and then I’d find myself just humming it here without even noticing so, it grew on me a little bit so maybe, hopefully — I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done and just to, you know, put a fresh coat of paint on everything.”

Even if Carlito wasn't a huge fan of his new introduction, it's clear fans had no issue with it when he returned to the promotion, as he was cheered to an incredible degree in Indiana when he emerged as the LWO's surprise third partner. In the end, that's all that matters.