When Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre five or so minutes after his massive, career-affirming victory in the open match of WrestleMania 40, it turned his already contentious feud with the “Best in the World” CM Punk into a borderline Hunger Games.
Finally, after all of his struggles, after coming oh so close so many times but something always breaking the other way, McIntyre got his moment in front of 70,000 and could finally feel that love roll in from an audience that enjoyed what he brought to the professional wrestling table.
“What happened last night was complete and utter BS! Five minutes and 46 seconds, that's how long my moment lasted. Some of you find that funny, well it's about five minutes longer than most of you last in bed, so shut it! Now before I fly off of the handle here, Seth Rollins, I wanna tell ya, I don't like you all the time, but I respect you, you stood by your convictions, you went out on your shield, and we shared a moment only warriors know about, so thank you for that!” Drew McIntyre told the RAW crowd in Philadelphia.
“But then, that ‘bondage Undertaker' Damian Priest screwed it all up. I'd say I'd whip your arse, but you'd probably enjoy that. That Money in the Bank briefcase is a joke, a freakin' joke that's cost me the world title twice now, it cheapened everything Seth did. Everything I did, you stole that from me, Priest and I'm coming for you. You're nothing but a transitional champion, and after tonight, that belt belongs to Drew McIntyre.
“Oh no, no, he may have had the contract, but he didn't cause that finish. The one that caused all of this is that pr*ck CM Punk. I told you what I was going to do, Punk; I told you that I'd win that title, and I would have my moment with my family, and I'd rub that title in your stupid face, and that's exactly what I did. And it's no accident that I was within striking distance of you, I looked you in the eye, and said everything I had to say, and you did nothing, nothing at all! You put the headphones on, you made jokes, you went into business for yourself. You're a coward.
“The second I took my eyes off of you, you sweep my legs, you took of that metal brace, and bashed me in the face. So Punk, you thought it was bad before tearing your tricep, was bad before. I know you're going to disappear for months, I know'll go into hiding but from now on it is on sight, and I am going for your weakest part. And it just so happens that your whole body is your weakest part.”
Unfortunately for McIntyre, when you say Punk's that name enough times – especially when you know he's already in town – he has a tendency to appear, and that's exactly what happened at the end of his Number 1 Contenders qualifying match, with the “Second City Saint” breaking up his pinfall attempt and allowing Jey Uso to secure a match with Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.
CM Punk tried to warn Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 40.
Speaking of CM Punk warning Drew McIntyre about the dangers of running his mouth, the “Best in the World” was a guest on ESPN's post-WresteleMania 40 coverage and discussed how things shook out for the “Scottish Warrior.”
“I wanted to make Drew interesting. I wanted to show him that what's important isn't on the internet. What's important is inside the building. Those people, after his two matches. Yes, he had two. He won one. He lost the more important one. They were chanting ‘CM Punk,'” CM Punk told ESPN via Fightful.
“Drew McIntyre prayed for me to be injured. He prayed for it to happen. He asked for help. He looked above and said, ‘God, please, take CM Punk out so I can main event WrestleMania 40.' I don't pray for things to happen. I make them happen. I'm going to keep this up until Drew loses his mind. This is my house. I came back here to prove it. Everybody is worried about who I was, who I am now. You should worry about who I'm becoming.”
Who Punk is becoming is sort of hard to quantify, as consistently getting one over on a jaded heel is the sort of action a Peter Pan-style babyface can do in an attempt to seriously energize a fanbase. Then again, considering the man behind the moniker, Phil Brooks, very much does have a real torn triceps, well, if he keeps poking, he might end up even more injured than before, as even a pro's pro like McIntyre can choke up on the bat when throwing a proverbial strike to give someone their receipt before sending them to the doctor's office.