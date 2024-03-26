If you had to describe Drew McIntyre‘s current WWE character in one word, it would probably be a hater.
From siding with the Judgment Day to beating up on Seth Rollins at Survivor Series to his all-time great social media slander of CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania 40, McIntyre went from a sword-wielding white knight – literally – fighting for what's good to a kilt-wearing bad boy who has no issue talking trash and cutting corners to get what he wants, and thus far, the crowd has been loving it.
But even if McIntyre publically boasts that he wants nothing more than to be the man holding the top title on RAW doesn't mean he's only fighting for himself, as, in an interview with CBS Sports, the “Scottish Warrior” noted that he doesn't just want to win for himself but to show his family that all of their sacrifices were worth it too.
“My mindset used to be about my sacrifices. I'm the one on the road all the time. I'm the one taking all the bumps and running myself into the ground. I'm very appreciative of it and this was always the dream. This is what I was willing to do and I'm very fortunate to live the life I live because of my job. I got to the point where I realized this was their sacrifice. They gave up their son, their nephew, their brother, and their uncle, who has missed so many important events because he's chasing his dream, and they encouraged me to chase my dream. I really started wising up to that, and I felt very guilty,” Drew McIntyre explained to CBS Sports.
“I want to give my family that title. I want to give my dad that title. I want to put that title in his hands and say, ‘Here it is. This is what it was all about since I was five years old, and you would constantly be telling my brother and me to stop wrestling around the bedroom… I finally have it, and I can finally give it to you, and I can finally say, ‘Hey, I did it. I'm the champion of the world.'”
Whoa, is McIntyre allowed to get that sincere in an interview, or does he have to throw something mean in there about CM Punk to really maintain his current aura? Well, fear not, for there was some Punk slander in the interview, too, even if his more vulnerable comments are much more interesting less than two weeks before WrestleMania 40.
There are no limitations to the current Drew McIntyre character.
Elsewhere in his conversation with CBS Sports, Drew McIntyre discussed his current character in WWE, which, again, can best be described as a hater.
While some may assume this current schtick can only go so far, McIntyre isn't one of them, noting that, in his opinion, there are no limitations on what he's capable of doing creatively.
“100 percent, mostly because I'm fueled in a way I have not felt in a long time. I really have to point back to my independent run where I truly found myself, and I was truly relaxed, and I wasn't worried about anything except telling my truth. And over the past few years, you know, as a smiling sword man, very proud of the work I did, but there was also a line I couldn't cross. There were certain ways things were always done. We had to stay within those limitations,” Drew McIntyre told CBS Sports via F4W.
“Right now it feels like there's no limitations. There's no right or wrong answers. There's everything outside the box. Everything you do now — obviously in collaboration with the creative team, stay on point, stay on the story, don't go out of the bounds of the story you're trying to tell. But if you have an idea you go for it. If it succeeds it's on you. If it fails it's on you. That's all I've ever asked for my entire career was let it fall on me.”
Welp folks, you can add McIntyre to the list of wrestlers who feel as though they have much more creative license to be who they want to be in WWE now that Paul “Triple H” Levesque has taken over the creative reigns from his father-in-law Vince McMahon. While his promos, including his efforts with CM Punk and Seth Rollins on RAW, are still largely scripted, having the freedom to really get into it with his coworkers has made for some of the most compelling television WWE has produced in years.