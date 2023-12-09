After leaving fans confused by his "I'm Home" promo, CM Punk returned to form on SmackDown by declaring himself WWE's new "Monkey Wrench."

After watching CM Punk deliver his “I'm Home” promo on RAW, a segment dissected to within an inch of its life due to the very specific verbiage and its unusual tone, the “Best in the World” was afforded a chance to address the WWE Universe once more on SmackDown, only this time, as he pointed out, his segment wouldn't get cut short because it was in the middle of the show.

So, with an audience worried about his fire and seemingly all the time in the world to speak his mind, Punk unloaded on the New England audience with the sort of fire fans have been wanting to see from the “Second City Saint.”

“Allow me to turn this up to 11; allow me to be that spicy CM Punk you all know and love. Allow me to get comfortable at home; this is me putting my feet up on the couch, and my feet have a lot of mud all over them, ladies and gentlemen. So it's not what do you want to talk about, it's who do you want me to talk about,” CM Punk told the audience.

“Do you want me to talk about Cody Rhodes? I could tell you some stories. Or do you want me to talk about somebody who's not here, by the sounds of it, somebody who's never here? Roman Reigns. ‘Tribal Chief,' I acknowledge you; congratulations on all of your success [but] don't forget who the real Paul Heyman guy is. Don't forget that he was my ‘Wise Man' first. Now, Roman might not be here, but his cousins are. Solo, big, tough son of a gun that I don't know, but I'm familiar with [Roman's] Cousin Jimmy Uso. By the way, shout out to ‘Main Event' Jey Uso, who's over on Monday Night RAW. I see you, Uce.

“These are the things I have to wrestle with: Do I want to go to Monday Night RAW and hang out with Jey Uso, or do I want to stay here on SmackDown and scrap with Jimmy Uso? And if I scrap with Jimmy Uso, holy gosh, he's got a lot of cousins. Gosh, I'm talking like endless Samoans, right?

“So if I scrap with him, I'm gonna need backup, and they're in tag team action tonight. Can I trust a guy who I have history with who hears voices in his head? Can I tag with Randy Orton? I don't know, are we going to get along are we not going to get along? It will probably be entertaining either way, right? One guy I'm pretty positive that would tag with me is Randy's partner tonight, and his name is [L-A-Knight] yeah.”

Whoa, now that is the vintage CM Punk fans were hoping to see when he returned to The Fed at the end of Survivor Series, but that wasn't the end of what the “Best in the World” had to say on SmackDown. No, in a very well-earned twist of fate, Punker addressed Kevin Owens next, and in doing so, took his first of presumably many shots at AEW from the opposite side of the fence.

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. Congratulations on all your success. Don't forget who the OG @HeymanHustle guy is." Oh @CMPunk is cookin' tonight! 👀👏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ShwSH4GRJQ — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2023

CM Punk doesn't like people who randomly punch people backstage.

Continuing on, CM Punk asked the crowd who they would like to see him work with, and someone – maybe – shouted out the name Kevin Owens.

While Punk and Owens might not be the cleanest fit moving forward, as the latter remains very close with his fellow Mount Rushmore members, the Young Bucks, the former noted that he too may not want a match, as he doesn't want to work with a person who “randomly just punches people in the face backstage.”

“Who else? Someone said Kevin Owens. That would be interesting, right? Can I tag with Kevin Owens? Maybe I can fight Kevin Owens. Let's pump the breaks on that one for a second, Kevin's a little big prickly and I mean to say is that him and I are probably too much alike. And I don't know who would feel comfortable working with somebody who randomly just punches people in the face backstage. I mean, it's 2023, ladies and gentlemen; you can't just be doing stuff like that, that's insane,” Punk said with a devilish grin.

“Everybody's happy to see CM Punk, even JBL, everybody's welcomed me back with open arms except for that one guy. There's always that one bad apple that spoils the bunch, am I right? But I'm not going to put any stock into what he has to say, and it's not because of his whiny voice, it's because he's not even ‘The Man' in his own household. All he's got is that song.”

As the WWE Universe sand Rollins song, Punk finished his thought by announcing that, after meeting with all three brands, he would make a decision on Monday night.

“Oh yeah, we're having fun, and I'm so glad to be back home on this journey with y'all. We're going to find out exactly where I sign on Monday night, and I'm here to listen to y'all, and I've heard y'all. I'm here to listen to Nick Aldis, over the weekend, I've got a phone call scheduled with the ‘Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels, I'm gonna talk to him about NXT, and then on Monday in Cleveland, I'm gonna hear what Adam Pearce has to say, and I promise you, I will make my decision then, almost 10 years to the day, in the same town I walked out of this place in,” Punk noted.

“All of the men that I have mentioned today have one glaring, painful thing in common, and that's CM Punk is back, and I am the monkey wrench in their future plans and their future goals. Everybody wants to talk about finishing their story, well I'm back to finish what I started, and Monday night, I put pen to paper and begin my journey of finishing my story, and that means one thing: Main eventing WrestleMania.”

Did Punk go for the jugular? No. Did he scorch the earth in a 2023 Pipebomb? Eh, not really, no. But did Phil Brooks look more like the “Best in the World” than his previous appearance on RAW? Yup; if everyone has their own agenda in the WWE Universe, CM Punk appears more than happy to play spoiler.