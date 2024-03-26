After watching CM Punk and Drew McIntyre get into it on a massive, expansive, genuinely exciting promo segment that felt like it could devolve into a shoot at any moment on RAW, Seth Rollins marched down to the ring, Seth Rollins emerged from the back on RAW t0 provide a calming presence between two of the hottest act in the entire WWE Universe.
“Chicago! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins!” Seth Rollins announced. “And now that we’ve firmly established whose show this is, whose show this has been, and whose show this is going to be, if you two children….”
As the crowd chanted Punk's name, the “Second City Saint” pointed out that the audience clearly has a favorite member in the segment.
“Just let it happen, brother,” CM Punk laughed. “Just let it happen. It could be your show. It’s my city.”
“Oh, I know it’s an away game for me tonight, Punk, but if you guys are done trying to out-troll each other, maybe we get down to business,” Rollins responded. “See, if you two morons had even one brain cell amongst the two of you, you would know you don’t get to make decisions about the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania when you’re not in it. But, since you guys seem to want to take everybody’s opinion into account except the champ himself, I figure, why not go all the way? Why not take a poll of the whole city of Chicago. So let’s ask you fine folks here tonight: WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre versus Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins, World Heavyweight Title on the line, should CM Punk be on commentary? Well guys, I don’t know if you know this, but that’s his counting arm right there.”
After Punk jokingly counted 1-2-3 on the mat with his left arm, he picked up the mic and shot back at Rollins.
“In all fairness, I don’t think I can be objectively fair with these two dipsh*ts.”
“PG, brother,” Drew McIntyre reminded his foe.
So as you can see, things continued to come off the rails even with Rollins marched out to the ring by Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company to keep the segment on track. Still, the “Visionary” knew he had a job to do and did his best to get what the promotion needed on television, even if his WrestleMania 40 match will likely be worse off – in his opinion – as a result.
CM Punk makes his intentions clear for WrestleMania 40.
After taking a moment to recollect themselves, Seth Rollins asked CM Punk a question in front of his hometown crowd.
“You wanna know what I think, Punk?” Seth Rollins asked.
“Nope,” CM Punk responded.
“That’s ironic, because I don’t think anything about you,” Seth Rollins noted. “As a matter of fact, you haven’t crossed my mind since the last time we were in this ring together. I don’t give a d*mn about you. You’re a non-factor to me. If you want to be on commentary at WrestleMania. You wanna be a referee at WrestleMania. It doesn’t matter to me. The funny thing to me though is that you’re talking about how everybody needs you, but the fact is, you need me to have a moment at WrestleMania.”
“I like the idea of commentary because the irony of CM Punk narrating my finest hour has not been lost on me, and Punk, truly, the way things are going for you? It’s about as close to a world championship as you’re ever gonna get again. So look, you do whatever you want at WrestleMania. The one thing I need you to know, the one thing I need you to do: stay out of my way.”
Fortunately for Rollins, Punker seemed receptive to his suggestion, as he got on the microphone and made his WrestleMania plans clear.
“Okay, it’s decided,” CM Punk declared. “I’m gonna put some cans on, sit next to my buddy, Michael Cole, all the Cole miners, Pat McAfee, do a little commentary at WrestleMania, and I guarantee you I will do something that you (Drew), the lifts in your boots, the shoe polish in your beard, your skirt, all the pyro in the world, the stupid sword you came out to the ring with. And you (Seth), your bellbottoms, your championship, your wife. What my ten-year absence from this company could never do is make you both interesting. Now hit my music.”
As Punk exited the ring and walked towards the locker room, McIntyre fired one final shot at the “Best in the World,” letting him know that he's focused on the title, not his biggest “Stan.”
“No, he doesn’t get the last word. Cut the music,” Drew McIntyre declared. “He’s not even in the match at WrestleMania. You don’t get the last word, Punk. I want to make one thing clear: the only thing Drew McIntyre’s obsessed with is the title. You are obsessed with me. You think about me all day long, you watch me on social media, you watch me on TV, because I am living your dream. You’re my number one Stan! Write me back just to chill. Truly yours, your biggest fan, this is Phil.
And just like that, well almost just like that, as Rollins had to Superkick McIntyre to send the fans in Chicago home happy, the segment was over, and the match at WrestleMania 40 was set: McIntyre and Rollins will face off for the World Heavyweight Championship with Punker on commentary, and the results will be, well, interesting to say the least.