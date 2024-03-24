When it comes to professional wrestling, no one, not “Hangman” Adam Page, not Tony Khan, not Seth Rollins, not even “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, hates CM Punk more than the “Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.
Now why does McIntyre hate Punk so viciously? I think it's best described as committing to a bit, as he doesn't have the same history as Rollins, the public callouts of Page, or the physical altercations of Perry and TK that caused the latter to fear for his life. Still, when it comes to committing to a bit, the most important part is, well, committing to a bit, and in his interview with The Ringer ahead of WrestleMania 40, McIntyre did just that, pointing out that while he would love to wrestle a match against the “Best in the World,” he simply doesn't believe think it will happen because he's, well, made of glass… real glass.
“No, I’d appreciate that if he did. I saw it in his eyes the first time we were in the ring together, and I was on the microphone. I could see it right in his eyes, ‘This was not the same kid that I made his life difficult for a period of time. Also, he’s twice the size of me now. No matter how much jiu-jitsu I’ve done, he’ll tear my arms off and beat me with them or give me the Future Shock, and my triceps would fall off,’” Drew McIntyre noted via Fightful. ” I understand he’s a very big name and brings a lot of eyeballs. I recognize from a business perspective. I’m fine with that. He came crawling back to sports entertainment, good for him. Brought a few eyeballs, got a big payday, I get all that stuff. If you get put in a situation with me, I’m going to verbally tear you apart and physically tear you apart. I want that match with him, but I don’t believe he’ll be in a physical condition to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He’s literally made of glass, real glass, and I’ll break him.”
Say what you will about McIntyre's new character, but if you didn't appreciate that callback to what Perry said during his buy-in match against Hook at All In 2023, well, you can “Cry Me a River.”
Drew McIntyre explains some of his issues with CM Punk.
So while Drew McIntyre is 100 percent playing up his CM Punk hatred for the cameras, he has commented on his issues with the “Best in the World,” telling Gorilla Position that he doesn't appreciate the way his coworker handles business.
“I’ve been pretty honest about my opinions. Huge name. Garners a lot of attention, not just from the hardcore fans, but the casual fanbase knows exactly who he is. He sells tickets, he’s a draw, but he’s a terrible human being,” Drew McIntyre explained via Fightful. “I was around him when I grew up, there are things I haven’t talked about, perhaps I won’t talk about until I’m face to face with him. He knows. I have certain feelings. Seems like much hasn’t changed, from talking to people that I know, in regards to his personality. He came back, I felt a certain way. He, instead of wanting to pull me aside, even backstage, nevermind on television, and say, ‘Hey, you know, maybe I wasn’t a good person back then’ or ‘I was in a bad place.’ No, none of that. Just acted like everything is fine. Sorry mate, first chance I get in the ring, I’m going to mess you up. I didn’t just mess him up, I took him out, and I took his spot.”
Would it have been better for, well, everyone really, if Punk had taken all of his fellow wrestlers aside to tell them why he landed in WWE and why he's focused on bettering the business, not just himself, moving forward? Yes. Could performers like McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins have taken everyone, including Punker, aside to discuss how they all need to work together moving forward, using their statuses as locker room leaders to make sure the promotion is in the best place moving forward? Yes, that would have been a good idea too. But in the end, WWE is where it is, with roughly a third of the locker room hating Punk, another third excited to work with one of their childhood favorites, and the final third not really sure where they stand. All in all, pretty much exactly how things shook out in AEW.