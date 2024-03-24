When news broke that WWE wrestler Shayna Baszler was going to make her debut at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on WrestleMania weekend, working a match against TNA's Marisha Slamovich on a show promoted by GCW, it felt like a massive deal.
Suddenly, the most forbidden of doors had opened in an incredible way, but as incredible as it may sound, this may just be the beginning as, in an interview with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Barnett revealed that he'd actually talked to multiple members of the WWE and AEW roster about appearing on the show, including the “Best in the World,” CM Punk, who clearly can't work a match now, considering he's out of action with a torn triceps.
“There's a lot. There are plenty. Although, who would be available from these companies to come and work the show is a different story. Hopefully, in time, more of these sorts of things can happen. I'm not sure people are aware of how many New Japan pro wrestlers have been on Bloodsport shows. That's from my relationship with New Japan going back to 2002. I try to create this show as a neutral body, as something that stands alone and apart from all of the rest of pro wrestling's politics and ratings wars. We're not out there thinking about competing with anyone else but ourselves and being capable of making the absolute best shows in the spirit of how I am trying to build Bloodsport to be, that's it. We're focusing on that. It helps to keep your eyes forward, but also demonstrate that whether you're New Japan, AEW, WWE, I'm not here to get into any competition with them. I'm not here to do anything but to build a place to where wrestlers, wrestlers first and foremost, can shine above all. The more they have confidence and trust in me maintaining that environment, the more these type of things will happen. I love giving people opportunities, and that's a huge reason to do this,” Josh Barnett told Under The Ring via Fightful.
“If given the chance to bring other guys in, of course, I've spoken with Malakai Black a few times about coming into Bloodsport. I've spoken to CM Punk. It would be great to have Chad Gable or Bron Breakker or any number of people with amateur backgrounds. Charlie Dempsey is out there showing catch-as-catch-can. He spent the time abroad training for quite some time, and I've worked with him over distance for some years prior, just sending videos, going over techniques, and having conversations. The kid is doing all his own work because he really wants to be the type of wrestler that you think he is, it's important to him. I can see it. There is a whole wealth of talent out there that could be great. Miro, from AEW, maybe someone like him would be a good fit. There is plenty of talent. At the end of the day, it's not just what I would want or who I could get. Bill Goldberg is like family to me. Maybe he'll want to get into Bloodsport, who knows. Whoever it is, they have to see this ring for what it is and what we've created and say, ‘That's something I've got to do. That's me. I want to show myself and shine myself in a place like this.' When you put those two things together, who knows what can happen.”
Whoa, incredibly interesting stuff, right? Though Barnett never actually noted when he reached out to Punk about the show, as it was likely during his AEW run considering his incredibly high profile within the WWE Universe, it is incredibly interesting to imagine the “Second City Saint” working a match against someone like Malakai Black, who he somehow never wrestled a singles match with during his time in AEW. If Bloodsport is the new Forbidden Door that brings WWE and AEW together, the possibility of, say, Chad Gable versus Bryan Danielson, or the biggest dream match of them all, The Usos versus the Young Bucks, could really be on the table.
*BREAKING*
WWE Superstar SHAYNA BASZLER will make her GCW debut on Thursday, April 4th at JOSH BARNETT'S BLOODSPORT during The @collective2024 in Philadelphia!
Tickets are *SOLD OUT!*
You can watch #JBBSX LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/FFUkUU0wCH
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 15, 2024
Josh Barnett reveals how Shayna Baszler landed on Bloodsport.
Elsewhere in his conversation with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Josh Barnett revealed how he was able to book Shayna Baszler for Bloodsport and why the match is so exciting for fans across the professional wrestling world.
“I guess the easiest way to describe it is just through my relationships with people there [WWE]. That's really what it comes down to. And with anybody, when speaking of a promotion, you're always going to want, If you're going to do anything outside of it, you want a certain level of trust and consideration given to you. And it's hard to lend your toys out when there's so much money put into them and the product itself,” Josh Barnett said via F4W.
“In general, of course, we see cross-promotion happening out there in the world of wrestling, but it's really a big deal when you think about all the different things involved with it and the value of some of the athletes that are going back and forth. But fortunately, through relationships I've cultivated over the years, something like having Shayna Baszler at GCW Bloodsport is – it's a reality now. And I'm just super happy and honored to be able to do it. And I know that Shayna's going to do fantastic. I should know, I've been training her [for] her entire career.”
You know, if there was one WWE performer who perfectly fits in Bloodsport, it really is Baszler, as she came to the promotion from MMA and was in more shoot-style groups like ReDragon with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish during her time in Ring of Honor. Whether this is the start of a beautiful new relationship or simply a history-making one-off, in the end, it's safe to say Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X is going to be one for the ages.