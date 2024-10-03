With CM Punk set to wrestle the most important match of his WWE return at Bad Blood in a Hell in the Cell battle against Drew McIntyre, fans, pundits, and even the “Best in the World” alike are taking a trip down memory lane to evaluate his comeback journey through the promotion.

Discussing how his return to the promotion came together in an interview with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on No-Contest Wrestling, Punk reveals just how quickly his contract came together and how a few minor disagreements could have resulted in Survivor Series ending without “Cult of Personality.”

“Personally, there could have been, if there were some hard no-s in the contracts, but I think both sides were eager. Then you get the lawyers involved, and it's a lot. I get a text, ‘We're going to clear the hallway and come get you and put you in Triple H's office.' I run through the building, they put me in the freight elevator,” Punk explained via Fightful.

“I hear them on the other side yelling, ‘Clear the hallway.' ‘Oh no. I'm not that guy now.' They clear the hallway, the freight elevator door opens up, and six steps this way is the door I'm walking into. I walk in, sit down, and I'm in there. They are starting the WarGames match, and I don't have a deal yet. I'm sitting in there, the lawyers are going back and forth, hammering stuff out, and Triple H walks in and is like, ‘If this gets done, we'll wait, and when the time is right, we'll bring you in through Gorilla.' Contracts get executed, and it's time. Deep breath, open the door, walk through Gorilla. There are so many people in Gorilla.”

Wow, did Punk really come a dispute over the number of dates on his contract away from ruining arguably the most shocking moment of WWE programming in 2023? Did he really almost not agree to a deal at all if all of his “no-s” weren't met? Either way, with Bad Blood rapidly approaching, it's clear fans are happy to have him back, as he's about to deliver a WWE Match of the Year candidate in Atlanta.

Cody Rhodes highlights CM Punk's generosity in Chicago

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes revealed to a mainstream ESPN audience just how generous the “Second City Saint” can be, as after guest refereeing the Trick Williams-Ethan Page match on NXT, he bought the entire Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, pizza.

“WWE has a really good thing when it comes to the live events, live TVs, about just making sure that everybody leaves extremely happy,” Rhodes noted via Fightful. “Prime example, CM Punk really outdid me in the gifts department, he bought pizza for all of Allstate Arena last night. I can't imagine the pizza bill. That's a babyface, and it should challenge everybody else, myself included…That was a very nice gesture of CM Punk to do so. He set the bar high.”

Wait, that can't be real, right? Well, as it turns out, it is, as he shared a slice in a digital exclusive segment for WWE Digital with Trick Willie, and fans shared their own gains on social media. How, you may ask, will Rhodes top that at his home show in Atlanta this weekend? Well, he might just have to call up Magic City and order up a hundred thousand or so lemon pepper wet wings to the fans in Atlanta.