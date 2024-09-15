WWE in 2024 is a very different place than at any point in the promotion's history, and not just because Cody Rhodes finally became the Undisputed Universal Champion.

The promotion is not only very popular with its wrestlers but in free agency at large, with big-name free agents like Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, the Lucha Brothers, and the Motor City Machine Guns all choosing WWE over AEW, and even their own talents are staying, including new deals for Cedric Alexander and Natalya over the last few weeks despite not being prominently in the title picture.

But why? Is it because they are putting more actual wrestling on television? Or maybe because of how well the promotion has built up new characters, with Gunther, LA Knight, and even Rhodes truly shining over the past year and change? Could it be because their PLEs have become must-watch, as there is always at least one match or angle that gets the entire internet talking that week? Or maybe it's just the news that WWE is cutting ties with Def Rebel moving forward, which might be the most possible news of all?

In the most humble opinion of the “American Nightmare,” it's all the above, and the flowers for those decisions should largely go to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the Chief Content Officer for WWE.

Asked for comment on his profile in ESPN's “The 15 most influential people in boxing, MMA, and wrestling,” Rhodes put over Levvesque in a big way, noting that the number five man on the list has done more than most to turn WWE around, as he's been ahead of the curve since he was running shop in Orlando as the leader of NXT.

“Triple H in the ring had world-champion instincts long before he ever was one. He applies those instincts expertly today as Chief Content Officer. He was also amongst a handful of players ahead of the curve in terms of evolving the sport, which he showcased with the NXT black and gold era,” Rhodes told ESPN.

“When the moment came for him to take over with Nick Khan and lead the ship creatively, he helped guide WWE to massive television ratings and social engagement increases. I take the field for him with immense pride.”

While Rhodes has a unique perspective on the black and gold era of NXT, as he was competing directly with Levesque during his time as an EVP of AEW, he has since become “The Game's” biggest ally, so much so that when Triple H's daughter was going off to college, the “American Nightmare” took it upon himself to fill his role at the Bash in Berlin post-show media conference, giving out the stats while celebrating the wrestlers and reporters who helped to make the show work. Why? Well, because Rhodes fashions himself as the Tom Brady to Levesque's Bill Belichick, quarterbacking his game plan in the ring weekly. While he may not stay champion forever, it's clear Rhodes wants to be the face of WWE for the foreseeable future, especially with Levesque calling the shots.

Bobby Steveson explains how Cody Rhodes helped him in WWE

Speaking of Rhodes using his platform to help elevate the WWE product heading into the future, did you know that he goes out of his way to help his fellow Superstars get where they want to be, including those who are simply on the television that week for a Main Event taping?

It's true; in Bobby Steveson's interview with Fightful, one of his more expansive offerings since he left WWE and his NXT moniker, Damon Kemp, behind, he broke down how performers like Rhodes and Seth Rollins helped to give him advice as he was coming up, as he felt accepted in a way that enhancement talent of yesteryear may not have experienced.

“I mean, they're all great coaches there, but I think the people that really were like a surprise to me to see there. So we were on TV, Seth Rollins, he was watching the show, but thankfully I was on the show to be able to get his input. Because top dude, you want to know what they're thinking, so you can, like, work on that. Then so he watched the show, I got good input and feedback from him. But the other great one was Cody Rhodes after my Main Event match with Tyler Bate. I was in the locker room and I guess he was getting ready, he was doing something with Jey Uso and I was just sitting in the locker room, just watching the show on the TVs. He comes over, he was like, ‘Hey,' he daps me up a little bit. He was like, ‘All that was good stuff out there.' I really appreciated that. ‘Cause top dude. At WWE, he's hot, so you want everyone to be on their A-game when they're out there,” Steveson explained to Fightful.

“So when he came over to me and said like, ‘Hey, great job, you look like you belonged out there' One of those things, let me pinch myself real quick, you know what I mean? Cody Rhodes talking to me. So when he said that, it was one of those things, you question yourself a lot in the wrestling business—if you're doing good, if you're doing the right things, or if people are enjoying what you're seeing. Then when Cody Rhodes came over to me and showed me some love in the locker room. I was like, ‘Alright, I'm doing something right.' Just keep my head on straight and stay focused because the biggest dog in the company is showing you love, so you must be doing something right. That was pretty cool. That was another good thing about being able to go up on those main event matches, being around those top guys in the locker room, too.”

Unfortunately for Steveson, he was not part of WWE's future plans, as he and his brother both exited the promotion earlier this year for one reason or another. Fortunately, while his brother Gable didn't stick on the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster, Bobby has struck it out on his own on the indies, declaring that he's available for bookings in the future. While only time will tell if he's able to find success as a journeyman, signing to another promotion like TNA, or even back with WWE – which he is open to – it's safe to say he wants to be a wrestler, which is commendable.