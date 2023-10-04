Cody Rhodes has officially been back in WWE since WrestleMania 38, when he secured his first of multiple wins over “The Visionary” Seth Rollins before the latter turned babyface in 2023.

Since that fateful night in Dallas, Texas, Rhodes has wrestled 102 matches, a number that would be higher if he didn't lose half of a year with a torn pec, appeared on every Premium Live Event he's been healthy for, and main evented WrestleMania, even if he ended the match with a rubber chicken in the ring instead of a pair of titles around his waist.

And yet, the one thing that has alluded Rhodes so far in his return to The Fed is a championship belt, as he is currently 0-1 in matches with a championship on the line… at least for now. That's right, after landing a match with Jey Uso against the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Fastlane, Rhodes is ready to add another belt to his trophy case, as he explained to Jackie Redmond on Monday Night RAW.

“Jackie, I'll be honest: I never anticipated, I never planned on tagging with ‘MainEvent' Jey Uso. But I think it's the Judgment Day that has backed themselves into this match,” Cody Rhodes told the RAW crowd. “I think it's the Judgment Day that has backed themselves into this fight. This hyena-like fashion running around Monday Night RAW. And I've heard their plan That's to be at SmackDown this Friday. That's great, because guess what? I'll be there, and I will not be alone, ‘Main Event' Jey Uso will be there as well, and then we are going to march to Fastlane. Then we are going to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and we will come back, and it will be a very different Monday Night RAW.”

Would it be weird as you-know-what to see Rhodes and Uso as tag team champions, considering where the duo found themselves just a few months ago? Totally; if you told fans at Sofi Stadium back in April that a Rhodes-Uso duo would hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, they'd ask if Cody dyed his hair black again and is going full-on bad boy. But here we are, and against all odds, fans are into it.

Jade Cargill credits Cody Rhodes for helping her choose WWE.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes' decision to leave AEW for WWE, one incredibly promising Superstar who followed in his footsteps was none other than Jade Cargill, who actually wrestled her first-ever match against the “American Nightmare.”

Discussing her relationship with Rhodes on The Ringer Wrestling Show after her signing was announced, Cargill put Rhodes over, calling him a great person and someone who helped to make her decision easy.

“He was top three and not third,” Jade Cargill said via WrestleZone. “He is a phenomenal man. I seen what the business did for him. I seen him just being the stellar athlete that he is. And I didn't see any different for myself. But he was one of the guys that, you know, helped make this a great decision.”

Asked which other wrestlers in AEW Cargill felt close with, “That B**tch” put over a half dozen more performers, some of whom may eventually join in her AEW down the line.

“Ricky Starks, I mean, he's like my best friend. I really just have a knit-tight bubble; I don't mingle. I don't do much because it's a business and I gotta go home to my family and take care of home, I don't really have that much time. But I will say, Ricky Starks, Billy Gunn, QT Marshall. I love Daniel Bryan; great guy, sweet guy. One of the people who was a great mentor to me as well, Dustin Rhodes. It's a lot of people over there that I'm gonna miss you know, at the end of the day, Mark Henry. But I will say that all the greats over there want to see me succeed,” Cargill said.

“I have so many people who are great in this industry that reach out to me that want to succeed. And I appreciate everyone that does reach out to me and wants to see me succeed. These are people who put butts in seats. These are people who got people to pay top dollar to see them. That's important to me, and I missed Cody Rhodes when he left.

“He's one of the people who would talk to me and get me to understand the system because it's not an easy system. It's different than anything — it's a different monster. It's different than anything I've been a part of. So all the people that want to see me succeed, they gave me those congratulations.

“But they gave me the congratulations because they had something in their mind that something was up, and all I said was thank you. But everybody wants to see me succeed. I'm gonna miss a lot of people over there. Yeah, I'm like really thinking about this right now. But a lot of people want to see me win. So I'm very thankful for those people.”

Could the day eventually come when performers like Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks also get paraded around as WWE signees? The Rhodes family certainly has been hinting at that from time to time, but even if that doesn't go down, getting Cargill in WWE is a pretty huge accomplishment nonetheless, even if we never get that long-anticipated Brandi Rhodes-Jade Cargill match fans wanted in AEW.