A potential match years in the making.

When it comes to professional wrestling, few names are bigger in 2024 than Cody Rhodes, the “American Nightmare,” 2K24 cover star, and expected challenger for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40… assuming Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn't steal his spot away and take it for his own.

A second-generation wrestler who worked over 100 matches in 2023 and even held championship gold for a few weeks alongside his brother in Yeet, Jey Uso, when evaluating the WWE Universe, it's hard to find a performer that better exemplifies what it means to be a WWE Superstar than Rhodes, which is why most babyfaces like, say, the Creed Brothers want to emulate him, and heels, like Damian Preist or Shinsuke Nakamura, want to knock him down a peg.

Discussing his dream matches in a special appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lexis King, who worked alongside Rhodes in AEW as Brian Pillman Jr., named the “American Nightmare” as someone he'd love to work with as a member of the WWE Universe, as their connections both on and off the screen could make for compelling television.

“I don’t think about dream matches, I think about dream stories. A dream story for me would definitely be to work with Cody Rhodes. Having spent some time at AEW with him, he is someone I’ve always looked up to. He was a great leadership figure there. He definitely gave me a sense of direction and purpose when I was there. I don’t know what it is about me; I just have this thing with other second-generation wrestlers that whenever I’m in the ring or working with them, I always rise to the occasion and have some of my best work. Some of my best work ever, I had a match with Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton’s son. Some of my best work is when I’m in there with another second-generation wrestler. I wrestled Brooks Jensen on TV; it was one of my best matches ever. There is a certain level of respect and understanding when it’s in your blood, and you kind of come from this business,” Lexis King told Chris Van Vliet via Fightful.

“I wasn’t quite raised around it, but I quickly gained a lot of respect for it, seeing the level at which my father reached and the amount of people he connected with. When you have that level of respect, and it’s in your blood, something about me, it’s like my father takes over for the match, and he does the match. It’s almost like his spirit is with me, and I put on some of my best work ever. I just always dreamt of me and Cody having that final big match, and it’s a big story where he talks about some of the similarities and differences of our journeys and how he got to where he is, his relationship with his father versus mine, and differences there, and how we both ended up here in the WWE. He’s the best version of himself that he’s ever been, and I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. We can talk about the journey and how we got here and obviously have a great wrestling match.”

On paper, it makes sense why King would be interested in a match with Rhodes, as they really do have a lot in common. Both are legacy wrestlers with Hall of Fame fathers, both had to work their way into their current spots in the WWE Universe via their time on the indies and in AEW, and both wish to prove themselves their own men instead of merely copies of their more famous fathers. If King ever elevates himself to the top of the WWE card, well, his feud with Rhodes is both obvious and potentially very compelling if done correctly.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin weighs in on Cody Rhodes' growth.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes' status as the WWE 2K24 cover star, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated regarding the forthcoming wrestling game and had some incredibly complimentary things to say about the “American Nightmare's” current run.

“I visited with Cody Rhodes [during the 2K video shoot],” Steve Austin told Sports Illustrated. “I’ve followed his career since day one. To see the journey he’s been on, to see him on top of the world right now, it’s great to see him enjoying the ride with a clear mind and so much momentum. He works so hard. And look at his journey. He left WWE to come back to WWE to headline. He’s in his prime, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Though they don't exactly go about being babyfaces in the same way, as Cody is more Hulk Hogan than “Texas Rattlesnake,” it makes sense that Austin would be a fan of what the younger Rhodes is doing within the WWE, as he shared more than a few locker rooms with his father and has the same affinity for the business. If Austin thinks Rhodes is on the right path to long-term WWE success, well, that's about as valuable an endorsement as one could ask for.