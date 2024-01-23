If they were to face off at WrestleMania, The Rock thinks he and Roman Reigns could pout on the greatest show of all time.

Roman Reigns has secured his spot at the Head of the Table during his historic WWE Universal Championship run. But with The Rock back in the picture, Reigns could have some serious competition for his throne.

The Rock hasn't shied away from a potential matchup with Reigns. In fact, he has endorsed it. If he and Reigns were to do battle at WrestleMania, The Rock says it would go down as one of the greatest spectacles in sports entertainment history, via First Take.

“If myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleMania's prior, because I grew up in this business and I love it,” The Rock said. “We could possibly put on, with us as a main event, and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers. We could possibly put on the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

He went on to conclude his statement saying there was a definitely a chance Rock vs. Reigns happens.

Finally…The Rock comes back

The Rock made his return to WWE programming on the first Monday Night Raw of 2024. He immediately demanded his seat at the head of the table, calling out Reigns.

The history between the two go much deeper than just Reigns' title run. Both have referred to each other as cousins. While not actually related, they both hail from the historic Anoa'i Family.

Which is why sitting at the Head of the Table is a crucial sticking point between Rock and Reigns. Both have had immensely successful WWE careers and will be remembered as two of the best champions in history. But only one could be the best in their Bloodline.

Rock vs. Reigns gets serious

On Tuesday, The Rock was appointed to The TKO Group's board of directors, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. The TKO Group is a publicly traded group for both the UFC and WWE. Alongside joining the board of directors, The Rock – real name Dwayne Johnson – received full ownership of the trademark.

With The Rock now directly involved in WWE dealings, it seemingly makes a match with Roman Reigns more realistic. Rather than just a movie star making a brief cameo, The Rock now has a vesting interest in the company besides his history ties.

With the deal now finalized, even Triple H is excited for the possibilities. The WWE legend will bring plenty of knowledge and business acumen to the TKO Group. But now back with WWE, perhaps The Rock will have an opportunity to put on his GOAT WrestleMania with Reigns.