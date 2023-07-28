With 1,926 professional wrestling matches and counting on his resume, 1532 in WWE, 394 in AEW, and other promotions around the world, Cody Rhodes has wrestled almost every top-tier professional wrestler on the planet right now.

He's wrestled AEW's top guys like Kenny Omega, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, and his brother Dustin in his first-ever five-star match, New Japan heavyweights like Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Kota Ibishi, Ring of Honor legends like the Briscoe Brothers and Matt Taven, and even performers like Nick Aldis, who may soon be joining him in WWE in the not-too-distant future.

So, with a rubber match against Brock Lesnar booked for SummerSlam, Rhodes can say he's crossed off pretty much every big name from his proverbial – and, in his case, literal – list of dream matches… or has he? Speaking with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, Rhode named one of the few dream performers he would love to work with before he calls it a career, even if it probably won't happen.

“Any opportunity to work with Hunter, when he's Triple H is a blessing for me, because even when I was smashing the throne … I'd always tell people, I said it in a Zoom meeting with the (Young) Bucks, ‘who's your dream match?' And I always say, Hunter,” Cody Rhode said via Wrestling Inc. “I pattern a lot of how I did my bits in AEW after Hunter. Any time you get a chance with Triple H, the character you just want to absorb as much as you can, take it all in; that kind of knowledge isn't going to be around forever. Not as many people have that type of knowledge. I'd love to do something, but I think what's preventing us from doing anything – not wrestling obviously, him and his heart [condition] – I think what prevents that is my dad in a weird way.”

While Rhodes versus Hunter Hearst Helmsley probably won't happen in a WWE ring or otherwise ever, as the latter had to retire from the ring due to a heart condition, the idea that they could never work together because of the “American Dream” is a weird one that I don't necessarily feels holds water. If Rhodes wants to fight against authority in order to become the WWE Champion, the ultimate boss in his path wouldn't be Roman Reigns, Lesnar, or another top-flight performer, but instead, Levesque himself, as he's booking the matches if you want to go into a meta-level. If WWE opts to take the story in that direction, a Rhodes-Levesque matchup could still happen, albeit in a less conventional way.

Cody Rhodes is fighting for his WWE fans.

Elsewhere on his current media tour supporting his new Peacock documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes stopped by Sam Roberts podcast and was asked about his experience at WrestleMania 39 and his desire to #CompleteTheStory despite a pretty serious setback on the biggest stage in the game.

While Rhodes knows his loss made many fans disappointed, as he saw the reactions in the arena too, he plans to use the fan's belief in him to fuel the next chapter in his professional wrestling career.

“Part of what we do is how happy they get and sometimes how furious they get,” Rhodes said via Fightful. “I was more surprised with the biggest task that came after. Minutes after, it dawned on me to get back here; they have to still believe in me. I just lost in front of them, and they have to still believe. I’ve done some tough things. In the documentary, there are things said that could not be done, and we went and did them. The task of ‘can I get them to be on board even more after so many have invested, flown out, traveled, brought people.’ I remember seeing a guy in the crowd who had every piece of my merch on, every piece, and he was just staring at me. Grown man, hand on his hips, I caught eyes, I couldn’t break. I told him, ‘I’m sorry.’ That was the part that surprised me the most. Every place we go to and knock on wood, this continues to happen; every place we go to seems like more excitement. I don’t want to buy in and be like, ‘I knew it.’ No, it’s a tough task. They feel more excited, and a thing I noticed was fans are bringing signs back a lot more these days. Signs, that’s like the greatest thing ever. I had to make the point of trying to acknowledge each one of these. That really fills me up.

“I think we’re on pace to do something very special, but everything I do, is so fragile. It feels fragile, all great things are. The story of Cody Rhodes is not a lock. Getting back, it’s fragile, but I try to make it a lock.”

On paper, Rhodes is still in a very good spot four months after WrestleMania 39; he's still a top babyface, even if he isn't the top babyface anymore due to the emergency of Seth Rollins as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and LA Knight having the sort of organic energy that hasn't really been seen since Bryan Danielson went by a slightly different moniker. But will he get there? Well, that's why fans keep tuning in week-in and week-out: to find out.