With All In II officially on the books for Wembley Stadium this July, wrestlers from inside the company and from around the world alike have been evaluating the AEW landscape in the hopes of working their way onto the card and into a match at what’s shaking up to be a historically significant card. Some, like Wardlow, have called out legends like Goldberg. Others, like Will Ospreay, have taken a more respectful approach, suggesting that they would love to be on the card, but it isn’t their call, while others still have let it be known that they expect to be on the card, with Saraya already pontificating about what chants she will spurr on at the show.

So naturally, with the ink on his contract officially dry, it makes sense that Nigel McGuinness, the former Ring of Honor World Champion who recently joined AEW and Ring of Honor as a commentator, would be asked about coming out of retirement for one final match in his home country. Sitting down with Digital Spy, McGuinness confirmed that he would consider working a match at Wembley but doesn’t have a definitive plan at the moment.

“It’s certainly the event and perhaps a final chapter to my career, to my journey, so Wembley Stadium certainly springs to mind,” Nigel McGuinness said via Fightful. “There are a number of factors, I’m an age now and at a place in my life where I certainly don’t want to harm the rest of my life. I don’t want to get any injuries or anything serious that’s going to impinge my ability to enjoy my life as a parent or to travel. So that’s certainly a concern. You’ve also got to understand that at a show like Wembley, there are so many guys that are super talented and deserve those spots as well, so to take one of those spots for myself I think would be pretty hard. I think if we sell the place out, maybe I’ve got no argument but to go dust the boots off. But it’s so many things, it’s the event, it’s the opponent, it’s the timing and it’s hard to know. I cannot give you a definitive in that regard.”

For McGuinness to come out of retirement and get himself in the shape he’d need to really give it his all in the ring, the London native would need a pretty compelling opponent to justify his efforts. Fortunately, the former ROH Champion has a few names in mind that he wouldn’t mind mixing it up with one final time.

Nigel McGuinness names three dream matches for AEW All In.

Getting down to the real “meat and potatoes” of a match at All In, McGuiness decided to discuss the concept of dream matches and ultimately named three opponents that he would love to share the ring with.

“In terms of dream opponents, obviously it would have to be someone like Dragon [Bryan Danielson], given our history and the true story that’s there,” McGuinness said. “I think the best stories, the best angles in wrestling, always have that undercurrent of reality and it’s just so real there. It’s just so real and it’s so honest and authentic and nuanced as well in the sense that, it’s not just as simple as there’s a good guy and a bad guy, you can understand and you can identify with both of our journeys. We were once going in the same direction and now we’ve gone in completely different paths, but there’s a lot of emotion there to establish and even if that means me just being on commentary for a match of his as well. There are guys like Jonathan Gresham or MJF as well, those sort of guys that you go, ‘Yeah, I think I could really have a great match with them.'”

“But then you think to yourself, ‘Well, the old Nigel McGuinness could really have a great match with them. I’m not sure about the Nigel McGuinness now’ someone said a while ago, ‘I bet you could get in the ring tomorrow, couldn’t you?’ I said, ‘I’m sure I could, I’m just not sure I could get back out afterwards, that’s the reality of it.'”

Unfortunately, MJF and Bryan Danielson are probably booked for All In, as the duo are two of AEW’s top guys, but going ROH on ROH with a match booked between McGuineness and “The Octopus” sounds pretty darn compelling, even if the match would at best be early in the card and at worst have to land on the preshow.