Though Judgment Day left WrestleMania 40 with one fewer belt than they started the weekend with, it's impossible to argue that the faction is in a worse place as a result, as Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley now hold the top two belts on RAW, the men's and women's World Heavyweight Championships, and look primed to really “Run Monday Night Raw...” at least on nights when The Rock and/or Cody Rhodes don't show up.
Stopping by The Bump to celebrate a very impressive weekend in South Philadelphia, Priest put over the Judgment Day for being one of the most successful factions in WWE today, going so far as to suggest that they should be in the conversation with the best factions of all time regardless of the era.
“Absolutely. I talk about representing culture and my background, but I also represent the Judgment Day. We all represent each other,” Damian Priest shared on The Bump via Fightful. “But winning the world title means a lot for us. It solidifies the group. We have Rhea, the women’s world champion, me, the men’s world champion. I think you look at the history of factions, where does that put the Judgment Day? We’ve had undisputed [tag] titles, we’ve had North American Titles, now we have world titles. I don’t know see how we’re not in the conversation for one of the best factions of all time.”
nWo, Bullet Club, D-Generation X, and… Judgment Day? While Priest deserves credit for executing a successful Money in the Bank cash-in, let's not get ridiculous here, as Judgment Day isn't even the greatest faction in WWE right now, with The Bloodline being far and away the better group right now by a considerable margin. Still, considering the group began as a vehicle for Edge and had some growing pains when he was removed from the group, it's pretty incredible to see where everything ended up just a few years later. Factor in Adam Copeland's spot as the TNT Champion, and Judgment Day really does have a ton of titles at the moment.
Damian Priest is proud of his unlikely journey to RAW‘s top title.
Speaking of his journey since becoming a member of Judgment Day, a member of WWE, and even a professional wrestler, period, during his media availability after WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest wasn't exactly handed his current opportunity on a silver platter, as he had to pretty fight tooth and nail at each step of his journey to get where he wanted to be.
“It’s one of those things that’s really hard to put into words. It’s like, what’s happening? Starting from two years ago when we formed the Judgment Day, there was kind of an idea of using talent that could possibly be main-eventers or have been main-eventers, but they’re just floating. Then it took off to a different direction, and I’ll be honest, there was a moment that I wasn’t sure it was gonna work. I thought I was done. I wasn’t even sure I was gonna still be here with the company, to be honest,” Damian Priest told reporters via Inside The Ropes.
“Then I don’t know. It was just the addition obviously with Finn Balor, Rhea, then Dom, and now JD, I feel like all of our differences made something special. All of us bring out the best out of each other. Then flowing into Puerto Rico, and that event, which I still to this day, it was one of the most important matches of my career. The win or loss was inconsequential. It was about representation and what we can do to show off, show off that the company in another country or in another atmosphere could be successful.
“Now, you see with the business we’re doing in all these other countries, I mean, Australia was incredible. Then we flow into Money in the Bank, which was in London, and that was cool. But even still, you never know what’s gonna happen. It took me a minute to cash in, but you’re talking about one of the greatest, if not the greatest, WrestleMania of all time, in a city where it was 20 minutes away from where I started my career, I did it in front of my father, my brothers, friends, one of the coolest moments of my life. Shoutout to the Philadelphia crowd because they made that really special.”
When Judgment Day initially came together, the idea was to have a faction where Edge could use his star power to elevate mid-card performers that WWE – Read: Vince McMahon – didn't really know what to do with at the time. In 2024, the group are legit players on the main roster and consistently get booked for important matches, PPVs, and storylines, which, in the end, was borderline unimaginable a few years ago.