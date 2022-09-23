WWE matches typically get a tough rep from Dave Meltzer.

Despite being in business since all the way back in 1953, when Vincent J. McMahon ran the first show under the name Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the company now known as WWE has produced thousands upon thousands upon thousands of matches, and yet, over that near-70-year run, Meltzer has only handed out 16 matches with a five-star rating to The Fed, with just five earning more than a five-star rating.

Crazy, right? It took over a decade for Meltzer to give a WWE match a five-star rating since the initial “perfect” match was awarded to Ric Flair vs. Butch Reed in April of 1982, when Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels achieved the feat at WrestleMania X. Since then, the vast majority of the “modern” WWE five-star matches have been on the NXT brand, with Walter/Gunther alone recording more five-star matches than every other member of SmackDown and RAW combined.

Fortunately, since WWE recaptured the magic back in the summer and really took things up a notch when Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative duties, the main roster has had twice as many five-star matches in 2022 as from 2001-2021 combined.

It all started at Hell in a Cell, where Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins turned in a match that Meltzer called one of the most compelling matches of all time. Though that match had an underwhelming end, as Rhodes wrestled the match with a torn pec and had to undergo surgery shortly thereafter, momentum was high, and fans waited with bated breath to see who would earn the next five-star match of WWE history.

Enter Gunther versus Sheamus in a Clash at the Castle match for the Intercontinental Championship. With a literal intercontinental bout set for the Wales-based match, Levesque built the match up masterfully with a feud between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium and left more than a few fans wondering if maybe, just maybe, this could be the WWE match of the year.

Fortunately, Gunther and Sheamus didn’t disappoint, as he detailed in The Wrestling Observer as passed along by Atletifo.

“The strongest match of the night absolutely goes to Gunther and Sheamus, who destroyed each other in a match that saw Gunther successfully retain the Intercontinental title after one of the most wicked lariats you’ll ever see,” the F4WOnline writeup states. “Going in, I expected this to be a hard-hitting match and now I can pat myself on the back, as they delivered a classic with sick sounding shots amid a great atmosphere. With Giovanni Vinici being called up as a surprise to reform Imperium, it is likely we’ll at least get one trios match between Imperium and the Brawling Brutes going forward.”