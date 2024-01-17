"The Show Off" is ready to shine.

After spending his entire professional wrestling career as a member of WWE, Nic Nemeth, the wrestler formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, is ready to spread his wings and really see where he fits into the professional wrestling landscape.

Step one in that process? Wrestle a ton of matches all over the professional wrestling world for any promotion willing to offer him an interesting opportunity to shine.

Discussing his newfound freedom in an interview with Sam Leterna of TNA, Nemeth revealed that he's beyond excited about everything he could pursue now that he's free from the clutches of WWE and plans to show up all over the professional wrestling landscape, instead of immediately signing with a new promotion like AEW to a long-term, borderline exclusive contract.

“Of course, yeah. I’m gonna bounce around. I said I was very fortunate when I announced that I was, actually I didn’t announce it. WWE announced it,” Nic Nemeth explained via 411 Mania. “The outpouring, it wasn’t just congrats. It was, ‘Can we get you here?’ I’m very fortunate, and I was in a little bubble because I always just did with this one company. I never got to see it for myself or go with another company, or just fly myself to Japan. I’m doing all these things, and it’s really exciting because I didn’t really have a chance in the last 20 years. I was focused on some other things. I go, this is so exciting for me that I want to bounce around. You’re gonna see me on the independents. You’re gonna see me showing up. I’m hitting Puerto Rico this weekend and bouncing around. I hope I can make that work to where it’s like, I show up somewhere, everybody’s better because I was there, and now you want to come back next time because you know I’m coming back again. I want to do that in as many places as I can, and there’s a million people out there that I want to get in the ring with, and it’s gonna be a special year or two before we even start it over again. I’m really looking forward to it.”

In WWE, Nemeth's Dolph Ziggler character had pretty much run its course, as he hadn't worked a meaningful long-term angle since his return to NXT for a feud with Bron Breakker over the NXT Championship. Now free to be whoever he would like to be, the “Wanted Man” is ready to showcase himself for a change and do so in a way that keeps him in the headlines early and often.

Ryan Nemeth wants to leave his “Dolph Ziggler” in the past.

Speaking of leaving the goofiness of previous gimmicks in the past in order to explore the brand new world of professional wrestling in 2024, Ryan Nemeth stopped by Busted Open Radio to discuss his brother's debut on the indies and how, after playing goofy gimmicks in AEW like the “Hollywood Hunk” and his spot in the Wingmen, he wants to leave his “Dolph Ziggler” in the past in favor of a more serious presentation.

“In the world of wrestling on my own, I think the little interaction we had at Wrestle Kingdom was a really nice reintroduction to wrestling to be showcased in a way that wasn’t a silly punchline, falling over myself like the 3 Stooges with the Wingmen or something,” Ryan Nemeth told Busted Open Radio via Fightful. “That was fun, and it served its purpose, but I’m greatly looking forward to showcasing myself as an athletic, serious talent, which I literally am in real life. So, if a wrestling company can help me show that, that would be great. Thank you very much, boss. I enjoy being funny and making people life, and it’s great, but I’m also a very good wrestler. I had fun being in the Wingmen, and I had fun being The Hunk, and it was great, but I have other stuff to offer. I’m literally an award-winning athlete, actor, and performer. Literally a crossover star. Let’s use that, that’d be great.”

When Ryan and Nic Nemeth showed up together at Wrestle Kingdom 18, fans joked that it looked like the latter was forced by his mom to bring the former along in a teenager sort of way, as his goofy presentation in AEW has prevented some folks from taking him seriously as a wrestler. While it won't be easy, if Ryan can find a way to elevate his status moving forward as a serious wrestler, it will be all the more impressive for Nic's status as a game-changing free agent, as there isn't exactly a ton of hype for a serious “Hollywood Hunk” at the moment.