TNA wanted Nic Nemeth.

Since officially leaving his time as Dolph Ziggler in the past, Nic Nemeth has been all over the professional wrestling world.

From appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 18 to enter a feud with the New Japan Pro Wrestling IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay, to booking a match with long-time fellow WWE castoff Matt Cardona, the biggest Nemeth reveal of all came at TNA Hard to Kill, when, after watching Moose become the new TNA World Championship over Alex Shelley, the “Wanted Man” appeared in the ring wearing a TNA Wrestling tanktop.

So what gives? Is Ziggler heading to TNA full-time as his new home promotion? Or was this like his appearance in New Japan, a short-term commitment made to elevate his status status long-term? Fortunately, Ziggler went on to explain himself in a special interview with Sam Leterna on TNA's Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into his mindset.

“I had a lot of time to think in the last three, four, five, six months, to where, what can I do to extend my legacy, but also have an entirely different chapter, a different mindset, a different person?” Dolph Ziggler told fans via Fightful. “I said, I really feel like I'm a wanted man because the day I left my last job, I had so many, I'm so lucky that I had so many people reach out, not to say thank you or whatever, none of that stuff, congrats. A bunch of people reached out instantly and said, ‘We want you here.' I go, ‘Man, it is great to feel that.' I'm very fortunate and lucky that people [said], ‘How can we get you? What can we do?' I was like, I'm kind of a wanted man, it got me more excited, like I'm back in, okay. I was like, ‘I could show up and be a hired gun here. I could take this guy out, and we could go run. I'm figuring out, where could we go, and I watched TNA go to IMPACT and become TNA in this special moment at Hard To Kill, where this is a coming-out party for TNA again. I go, that could be a perfect fit. Hopefully, I can back it up in the ring, other than just talking about it and showing up.”

Alright, so is Ziggler going to become a fixture of TNA like, say, Brian Meyers, who worked alongside the “Show Off” as a member of WWE as Curt Hawkins? Or will he take a path similar to Meyers' Major Wrestling Figure podcast member Matt Cardona, who is currently the dude on the indie scene, wrestling for dozens of companies around the world and making money off of his entertainment value? Fans will have to keep tuning into all of his activities to find out.

Dolph Ziggler responds to Matt Cardona's GCW challenge.

Speaking of Matt Cardona's challenge of the former Dolph Ziggler, which has been made official for GCW The Coldest Winter 2 in Los Angeles on February 3rd, Nic Nemeth accepted, letting his former co-worker know that he has absolutely no interest in letting the “Indy God” run his mouth without a response.

“You know, this really makes me wonder if The Indy God has any idea what kind of records one must break in college, just to be accepted at a top wrestling school or the vaguest clue of what it's like to lead a wrestling team as a captain. I have an MD from Louisville. I am more certified in cardiovascular medicine and traumatic injury, and I have been awarded salutations from several online message boards in New York, and I am never, ever sick at sea,” Dolph Ziggler told fans on social media via Fightful.

“So I ask you this. When someone buys a ticket to a wrestling show and they make their way to their seats, and they drop down on their knees and pray to god that their favorite doesn't get hurt, or that the star doesn't bleed out in front of them, or that the best match on the card doesn't suffer trauma from post-operative shock or even worse, get less than five-stars, who do you think they're praying to? Now you go ahead, and you read your dirt sheets, Matthew, and you have your live podcast shows, and you call yourself anything you want. With any luck, you'll be PWI Wrestler of the Year. But if you are looking for the best, he's been operating with unparalleled precision since 2004 and does not like to be second-guessed. You. Call yourself The Indy God? Let me tell you something, brother. You are. But you will never be me. Later, mark.”

Now, as you may or may not know, Ziggler and Cardona have wrestled each other a ton over their in-ring careers, with 70 shared appearances in the WWE Universe, including 12 matches with a title on the line. Fortunately, this match holds unique stakes, as it is being held on their own terms, which, considering how their runs ended in WWE, is a special thing.