After securing the win and then landing a save from a returning Drew McIntyre on the fallout edition of RAW after Money in the Bank, Matt Riddle was incredibly happy to have a friend in his corner in Baltimore, so much so that they duo spent some time chatting backstage long after the 1-2-3.

“Dude, thanks for getting my back, man. Those guys have been beating me for weeks, dude,” Matt Riddle said.

“Not anymore, brother,” Drew McIntyre responded.

Not wanting to ruin the fun, Byron Saxton cut into the conversation to see what the duo were thinking about their efforts in a RAW backstage exclusive segment, and unsurprisingly, they had a lot to say.

“Oh, that’s right, Drew McIntyre is back!” McIntyre said.

“That’s right, and now that Drew’s back, I’m thinking maybe we team up to take on Imperium next week; what do you say, bro?” Riddle asked.

“You know I could hear all of you out there telling me to take my top off,” McIntyre said curiously. “Brother, that sounds like a h*ll of a first match, but that’s next week; why don’t we go out tonight in Baltimore and get ourselves some pints?”

“I love the way you think, and hey’ let’s go get some Jimmy’s, bro!” Riddle announced.

Now, for fans out of the know, Jimmy's Famous Seafood is a legendary seafood restaurant in the greater Baltimore area that has a “Roman Reigns Roll” on the menu – a masterful blend of lobster, crabmeat, scallops, mango ponzu, and eel sauce – and has featured plenty of wrestling events and watch parties in addition to events for the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Ravens, and the like. If Riddle and McIntyre are bonding over Jimmy's, then they might just be a tag team forever.