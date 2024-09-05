A new poster for The Killer's Game, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre‘s movie acting debut, has dropped. He stars alongside fellow WWE legend Dave Bautista in it.

McIntyre took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the new poster. He is credited under his legal name, Drew Galloway, and it features his character wearing a flannel long sleeve. The background is a lime green and features a bullseye behind his head.

“I'm coming for you, @DaveBautista,” his caption reads.

What is The Killer's Game about?

The Killer's Game is a new action movie starring Dave Bautista. He plays an experienced assassin who learns he has a fatal disease. In turn, he sets a bounty on himself so his love interest (played by Sofia Boutella), can have his money.

However, he learns that it was a misdiagnosis after setting the bounty. He then has to fight off the various assassins that come after him for the reward.

The WWE star plays one half of the Mackenzie brothers, Rory, in The Killer's Game. This is Drew McIntyre's movie debut after years as a professional wrestler in the WWE and other promotions.

Lionsgate holds the distribution rights to The Killer's Game. They will release the movie in theaters on September 13, 2024. Ben Kingsley, Terry Crews, and Pom Klementieff also star in it.

Drew McIntyre's WWE career

Drew McIntyre first joined WWE in 2007. In 2009, he joined the SmackDown roster, quickly becoming Intercontinental Champion.

Upon debuting, McIntyre was pushed to the moon as a top rising star. However, things began to slow down towards the end of his first sting. He was placed in a stable titled 3MB (Three Man Band) with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

They were primarily a comedic group that was not meant to be taken seriously. The group floundered for a couple of years before McIntyre was let go in June 2014.

During his time away from WWE, McIntyre reinvented himself. He laid the groundwork for the paths Mahal and Cody Rhodes have since taken.

His return to the company

He traveled from promotion to promotion, including TNA, before returning to WWE in 2017. When he came back, he had a new physique and look that resulted in a new push for the Scottish Warrior. He quickly became the NXT Champion before being promoted to the main roster once again in 2018.

Since then, he has remained one of their biggest stars. Regardless of whether he is a babyface or heel, McIntyre remains popular. He won the Royal Rumble match in 2020, setting him up for a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The match occurred without fans. McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and held it for several months.

Currently, McIntyre is embroiled in one of WWE's hottest feuds with CM Punk. It started at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE when McIntyre injured Punk's triceps. This put Punk on the shelf for several months, but in that time, he cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship several times.

They have competed in two singles matches so far. The series is tied at one. McIntyre won the first at SummerSlam, and Punk won the second at Bash in Berlin.