Is Punk a workhorse?

When Drew McIntyre was working his way up through the WWE ranks, CM Punk was a workhorse.

A strong, charismatic performer with a collection of fans who loved his authenticity and in-ring grit, Punk was a hero to many, despised by a few, and the kind of performer developing young stars could look to as a benchmark for future success. Sure, he ruffled a few feathers along the way, but hey, who doesn't? Paul “Triple H” Levesque was in career purgatory for years because of “The Curtain Call,” and he's now the creative lead of the company.

And yet now, at least in the opinion of the “Scottish Warrior,” Punker's time as the Robinhood of the WWE has come to an end, as he's now just another big name who shows up to sell tickets and make money, as opposed to being a workhorse folks can look up to.

“I'm here for tonight's live event. Guess who is not here? The same person that claimed on Monday they would lead by example. CM Punk. Don't be a hypocrite, mate. Leading by example would suggest you're outworking everyone, and we both know that's not true. I look at you and see the same old Punk. Very big name. Very good and here to make money, not friends. Your words, not mine. That's the truth, and that's okay,” Drew McIntyre told fans on social media.

“Check my schedule the last few years; very few have done close to the number of live events, TV, media, high-level media you can only trust so many people with, and community work — I'm very proud to be the global ambassador for the Special Olympics. All that stuff sets an example, and I do it, not because I have to, simply because I love it. Maybe, check my work outside of WWE. I evolved, grew business everywhere, and it got to the point where WWE started investing in multiple places where I was champion and it became clear to me, ‘Guess it's time to go back home and finish what I started as a kid.' You, insert big name into company and get some attention, lots of attention. That's okay. Just own it, that's your role.

“Back in the day, you were a lot of negative things, so many negative things are going to be talked about soon enough when it's time. You were also a workhorse. Now, not so much. That's okay. You'll serve your purpose, and I will eliminate you in the Royal Rumble if we're both in there together. No one is going to stop me from finally having the moment I have earned, especially you. If you actually did some research, maybe you wouldn't have said something as ignorant as ‘I'm not known for my talking.' When pushed, I can even overshadow the best in the world. Smiling, cheesy Drew is dead. Drew F**king McIntyre is back.”

Is McIntyre on the money? Has Punk lost his way within the WWE Universe? Or will the “Best in the World” come out on top at the Royal Rumble, leading to yet another letdown for McIntyre as his WWE career continues on? Fans will have to tune into the Rumble to find out.

“Not known for my talking” Cheers CM Punk, keeping adding gas to the fire, and this fire burns… pic.twitter.com/VaDAzxchwA — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 14, 2024

Jinder Mahal is similarly concerned about CM Punk.

Speaking of RAW performers who are less than enthused about the return of CM Punk, Jinder Mahal recently stopped by the WWE India social media account to discuss his feelings about the “Best in the World.”

While Mahal is excited about the return of Punk in the ring, he does see Seth Rollins' point about his current place in the professional wrestling landscape.

“I have mixed emotions [laughs]. The fan in me is excited, excited for CM Punk's return. I'm excited for the matches, I'm excited to get in the ring with CM Punk. But I do see Seth's point because I was there when CM Punk was in WWE the last time, and Seth also has a point,” Jinder Mahal told WWE fans via Fightful. “But nonetheless, let's see what CM Punk does. Let's see his attitude, let's see his reaction. Let's see if he offers up the opportunities to younger superstars. Let's see. Overall, I'm excited. But I could see Seth's point. But at the same time, we have a new generation of fans. Some people watching haven't seen CM Punk before, and this is the first time they're seeing CM Punk. But CM Punk is one of the all-time greats, and I'm curious to see if he still has it. So let's find out.”

On paper, some may question why Mahal would want to talk about Punk, but if he secures a win over Rollins on RAW, he will become the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and thus, will have to deal with the “Second City Saint” as he prepares to shoot for the top title on the Red Brand. Will it happen? Unlikely, but hey, in professional wrestling, you never know.