Emma makes an Impact in her return to WWE SmackDown

In case you somehow forgot, Ronda Rousey booked herself an open challenge on WWE SmackDown in order to prove herself a fighting champion of the blue brand’s appropriately named SmackDown Women’s Championship, but who would take up the challenge? Would it be Liv Morgan, the woman she defeated at Extreme Rules for the belt? Or how about Sonya Deville, the woman who has been feuding with Morgan and calling her championship run illegitimate? Could it be Natalya, who wrestled Rousey before she dropped the belt at Money in the Bank? Or maybe someone from NXT, like, say, Cora Jade?

None of the above; no, the woman who accepted Rousey’s call was none other than Emma, the former Divas standout who has been away from WWE television for five years.

Since leaving WWE in 2017, Emma, born Tenille Dashwood, has been wrestling all over the world, for Ring of Honor, at AEW’s All Out, and most notably in Impact Wrestling, where she performed with Kaleb with a K and even won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside current AEW coach Madison Rayne as The Influence. Suddenly back in the SmackDown ring for the first time since 2016, Emma wrestled about as good a match as one could expect in a televised bout against “The World’s Most Dangerous Woman” for the better part of seven minutes before taking the loss.

So what gives, is Emma back in the same company as her fiance, Madcap Moss, or was this a simple one-off to make Rousey look good? Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how things shake out.