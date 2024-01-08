After being bullied on the indies as he looked to make a living, this former member of Lucha House Party got the last laugh when he joined WWE

When Lince Dorado signed with WWE in 2016, first as a member of the Cruiserweight Classic and then as a full-on member of the RAW roster, both as a singles cruiserweight wrestler and then as a member of the Lucha House Party, it was significant hiring for more reasons than one.

Added to the roster as the latest attempt to find the next Rey Mysterio, Dorado became a fan favorite alongside Kalisto and Gran Metalik and was able to overcome one-again, off-again booking to become a fan favorite, even if he and his group were eventually released from their contracts in 2020 as part of WWE's COVID-19 purge.

Why else, you may wonder, was it significant? Well, because it allowed the Carolina, Puerto Rico native to really get one over on Mike Quackenbush, the indie stalwart-turned-Chikara founder who ran the promotion until he was canceled for inappropriate action in 2020.

Discussing his relationship with Quackenbush in a special appearance on Sunday Night's Main Event, Dorado explained how the beef began nearly 20 years ago and how he was able to get the last laugh in the end.

“The true heat with Quack, I think, a couple things. It's not only with Quack, it's a lot of people. I'm a man. Talk to me like a man. Don't treat me like I'm a kid. Don't talk to me like I'm a kid. As a trainer, your job is to take my money, to teach me how to safely give and do wrestling moves, and put a match together,” Lince Dorado explained via Fightful. “Other than that, I'm not going to feed into the bulls**t cult of ‘You need to be here, you need to do this,' and all this other BS. I saw his true colors when I actually got hurt at the end last show in 2007, ECW Arena in November. I honestly felt, when I came to, because I knocked myself out, that he didn't have my best interest in mind and he tried to offer to sell my mask as a way to pay toward my tuition rather than ask me if I was okay. That was the first incident. The second incident happened in 2009, going into 2010, where I just had a baby, my first kid. There were a lot of things going on. I moved to Florida, I was going to Japan for another company. Again, I wasn't buying into the bulls**t cult of what CHIKARA was back in the day. I told him, ‘I'm flying myself in, I'm not really getting paid a lot because I'm one of your guys. At the end of the day, I need help, or I'm only going to do the bigger shows.' Motherf**ker was like, ‘If you're not going to make this show, don't worry about coming to Kings of Trios.' ‘Okay, no problem. I totally get that.' He was basically like, ‘Good luck making money.' Okay, motherf**ker, I got you.”

Whoa, pretty salacious stuff, right? Well, you just wait, it gets even better, as Dorado was able to keep his head down and ultimately got the better of Quack in the end.

Lince Dorado used his first WWE check to troll Mike Quackenbush.

So, after being bullied on the indies by Mike Quackenbush, Lince Dorado kept grinding along until he ultimately signed with WWE in 2016, making his first real chance to make big money as a professional wrestler.

And what, you may ask, did he do with that first check? Well, he sent it to Quackenbush, letting him know that he had found a way to make money after all, with no help from him, of course.

“When I got to WWE, I'll say it straight up, my first check was for about $8,900. I sent it to him. ‘Good luck making money? Good luck making this much money ever motherf**ker. I made this in one month, or one week doing nothing.' I didn't show up, I did nothing. I literally did nothing. He didn't say anything, of course. He evaded me. I sent him emails, to try, and talk to him like a man. I grew up and everything, I wanted to move past it and everything,” Lince Dorado explained.

“I just felt like he wasn't. To the point where, he got offered a coaching job at WWE, and I told WWE and the people in charge, ‘This guy and me, we need words. I need to have a conversation with him if we're going to be in the same building because either I'm going to slap him, or we're going to have a conversation, and it's going to be over with.' Finally, he agreed to the conversation, but the day the conversation was going to happen, he canceled, and, long story short, WWE gave him the kibosh and told him to never come back. For me, that was like, ‘That's what you get. Suck my d**k. I don't care.' Piece of s**t. I'm glad his a** got canceled. I tell him, anytime I'm in Philadelphia if any ducks want it, I'm here, I'm ready to quack you up.”

Is what Dorado did petty? Sure. Was he right about Quackenbush being a bad dude? Yes to that as well, even if he wasn't aware of the allegations against him at the time. And in the end, it's hard to imagine this will make anyone like Dorado any less, which, considering he's continued to be an A+ worker away from WWE, is a good sign for his future success.