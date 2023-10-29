After recording quite possibly the signature moment of the penultimate edition of SmackDown before Crown Jewel, laying out both members of A-Town Down Under, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory with a single punch like he pseudo-predicted he would in an interview with Cathy Kelley the previous week, Kevin Owens stopped by the SmackDown LowDown to not just have another conversation with the wrestling journalist, but get back into the manifestation game.

“Did you see what I did? You said last week,” Kevin Owens said on the SmackDown LowDown. “You said, ‘I want you to punch Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the head.' Yes, you did. Yes, you did. You said they had punchable faces.”

When Kelley reminded Owens that she very much did not tell him to do that, KO relented, though he did find it interesting that he was able to take care of two of his biggest problems with a single punch, something that may eventually be memorialized forever on a piece of merch from WWEShop.com.

“But then after you texted me, ‘Please punch them in the face next week,' remember? Did I make that up? Okay, you did not text me, that's not true. But you did suggest that they had punchable faces, but did you see, I got both of them at the same time? Right? One punch, one fist. What did I say? It sounded so smart when I said it on TV. One fist, one punch, two faces. Doesn't that sound like a t-shirt in the making? WWEShop.com, it's coming. Maybe not, we'll see.”

“But I have a match with Austin Theory next week. Let's manifest what's gonna happen in that match. You know what I think is gonna happen? Not what I think, what I know's gonna happen? I'm gonna walk in there, I'm gonna punch him in the face a couple more times. I'll kick him in the stomach because that's what I do before the stunner, but that's not all I'm gonna do. You know that big suplex I do off the ropes sometimes? I'm gonna do that to him. And then I'll throw a pop-up powerbomb in and then a stunner. All those things, yeah.”

After predicting that he'd get a crack at Theory and Waller on SmackDown, a very viable outcome, all things considered, KO decided to take some very specific swings with Kelley this time around, going so far as to name a series of moves he's going to deploy for the 1-2-3. If it works out, well, someone had better get Owens a lottery ticket, as he might be able to fund his own up-start wrestling league Tony Khan-style by the end of the month.

Kevin Owens almost had a very different RAW tag team partner.

While fans have been lamenting the loss of everyone's favorite tag team, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, did you know the former actually almost had a very different partner during his time on RAW?

It's true, discussing all things wrestling on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Baron Corbin let it be known that there was a time when Sad Corbin, aka Buma** Corbin, was actually supposed to link up with Owens, and they were supposed to work together, but ultimately, Vince McMahon decided to take things in another direction.

“They've got a lot of really talented writers that write these shows, and maybe it's some idea that they think is better than what they had [and] we go with that. Maybe it doesn't work. Maybe it does. It's just random,” Baron Corbin said via TJR.

“I mean Sad Corbin was random. I think we could have ran that for another six months. Kevin Owens and I had a really awesome pitch to run as a tag team with Sad Corbin, and they were like, ‘We love it. We love it. We did it for like two weeks, and then Kevin had to go a different direction. It was turning me babyface. I think Vince didn't want to go that route yet with me. So that's why we shifted gears and switched to Happy Corbin winning all my money in the casino after SummerSlam.”

Would it have been cool to see KO and Corbin working together? Objectively speaking, meh; while it would have been cool to see Owens try to get Corbin out of his rut, his storyline with Zayn was by far the better option, and WWE fans should be thankful that's the direction they ultimately decided to take things. Still, the idea is an interesting one, if for no other reason than to see what kind of ideas get left on the cutting room floor.