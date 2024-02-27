When news broke that Gunther was going to address the WWE Universe about the future of his run as the Intercontinental Champion, it caused more than a few fans to lean forward in their seats.
With Brock Lesnar officially off the table for a match at WrestleMania 40, with the “Beast Incarnate” likely out of action indefinitely if he ever returns to WWE at all, suddenly Gunther finds himself a man without an obvious opponent at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” with most of his likely challengers already on the wrong side of the “Ring General's” win-loss column.
But what would Gunther announce? Are Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company gearing up for another tournament? Or is there a star, new or returning, who wants a fresh crack at the IC Title? Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as Gunther had plenty to say when he got onto the microphone.
“After successfully defeating Jey Uso last week, I am standing here still as your greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time! But I've got to be honest, it was very, very close. Jey almost had me beat, and I actually felt it slipping away from me as the Intercontinental Champion. But let's be honest here: I got lucky; nobody's perfect, but I am very, very close. And before my man Kaiser and Gio are going to outclass the New Day in a Street Fight later on, I want to address my future. You need to understand that for 600-plus days I have been working hard, putting my heart, my soul, and my body into making this title the most prestigious in this company! And I've beaten everybody along the way to achieve this,” Gunther declared to the WWE Universe on RAW.
“Which leads me to one question: who is going to be my opponent at WrestleMania? I don't live under a rock, I can read and I listen to everything you guys think should happen. I see all of the rediculious claims, Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, The Miz; it gets even worse, I even see people requesting R-Truth. It's ridiculous!”
Unfortunately for Gunther, he wasn't able to finish his thought, as just when his speech was getting good, none other than Damian Priest and the male members of Judgment Day marched down to the ring for a very interesting interaction with Imperium that could have serious WrestleMania 40 implications.
Judgment Day has sights on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.
Addressing the crowd after a major win of his own at the Elimination Chamber, Damian Priest squared up with the “Ring General” to lay out his faction's plans for Gunther's title.
“Big, bad Gunther. We don't sweat you, man, although, you've had quite the dominant run, second only to the run Judgment Day is on,” Damian Priest declared. “You know. I hope you were watching this weekend, because at the Elimination Chamber, we ran the table and we plan to do the same thing at WrestleMania. Except, we plan on adding even more gold at WrestleMania. Eso incluye ese oro. So you understand me? That includes that gold.”
Equal parts perplexed and amused, Gunther responded, asking about the group's intentions.
“So, since you're obviously not cashing in the briefcase on me right here, right now who's it gonna be?” Gunther asked. “Finn Balor? The one with the big head right there? Who's it gonna be?”
As unlikely as it may seem, none other than “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio stepped up on the “Ring General,” cutting a promo through the boos of 13,000 fans.
“Gunther, when ‘Dirty' Dom and the Judgment Day say we're gonna do something, we mean it,” Dominik Mysterio said. “And that means that title belongs to us.”
Now unfortunately for fans in San Jose, they weren't afforded a chance to see Mysterio, Gunther, Priest, or any other member of either faction throw hands, as Judgment Day exited the ring before things got physical and the show moved on to a Street Fight between Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and the New Day duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Still, this segment left more questions than answers as, for the first time in 2024, Priest seems to have a legitimate plan to add more singles gold to Judgment Day, a concept that should have been front of mind for months due to his status as Senõr Money in the Bank but has somehow not worked out for one reason or another. While some fans may quibble with the idea of a MitB winner cashing in on a mid-card title two years in a row, at this point, beggars can't be choosers.