Pat was in awe.

When news broke live on RAW that Pat McAfee was going to be joining Michael Cole full-time as the new color commentator, it immediately shaped the way the matches of Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Seth Rollins, and more will be called for the foreseeable future.

Suddenly, Wade Barrett, one of the more knowledgable commentators WWE has employed in some time, will be joining Corey Graves on SmackDown, forming what some are calling an all-time hater booth on the Blue Brand, and in his place comes McAfee, a man who has seemingly boundless enthusiasm but isn't what you would call a student of the in-ring game.

Discussing his return to WWE on his namesake show, McAfee revealed what it was like to get back into the swing of calling matches alongside his friend and mentor.

“I hopped back in the booth last night for Monday Night RAW and on Saturday for Royal Rumble,” Pat McAfee said via Fightful. “Haven’t done it in like a year or so. I’m gonna have to relearn the beats and the flow and what’s happening.”

Discussing the show specifically, McAfee used a few moments to put over Gunther, who impressed the All-Pro punter with chops so hard he could feel them on commentary.

“Lot of slapping last night with Gunther,” McAfee noted. “Those shots, you feel them. It’s like, ‘Who the h*ll…?’ I’m not taking one of those. He has [had the title for a long time]. Longest of all time.”

McAfee then went on to address his haters, who are less than excited to see him return to the show and impart his unique style of commentary on matches moving forward. While McAfee gets that some fans don't want him to talk over top of wrestlers' promos, something he had a bad habit of doing back in the day, he hopes that they can do a good job alongside Cole all the same.

“I saw some wrestling marks who… I too, mark by the way, that is not a shot. Wrestling fans, I will say, because that term has been slanderized and everything like that, I saw them say a couple times, ‘Is this guy gonna talk through everybody’s promos?’” McAfee asked retorically. “It’s hard for me not to go, ‘Ooh,’ when somebody says something. There were some good words spoken last night. There was tears in the ring last night. It was awesome being back. I gotta figure it out though, again. It’s such a different flow and beat than anything else. [I had] a blast. I had so much fun out there. There was a couple times I looked at Michael Cole, and I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ It’s coming back, like, ‘Oh yeah, oh yeah.’ They have picture-in-picture now, so getting into picture-in-picture, out of picture-in-picture. Obviously, new people in the headphones, it was fun, man. I’m loving it. It was an honor to be back there. Thank you to everybody for the hospitality, and let’s go. Let’s have a good time with this entire run. I’m pumped about it.”

Is there a chance McAfee can get his game on point moving forward, with someone feeding him move names while he brings the energy and the best out of Cole? Sure thing, everyone starts somewhere, and McAfee's success on ESPN and College Gameday proves that he can entertain in a very lucrative way. Fortunately, it looks like he'll have a long runway to get there, which is all that really matters.

Gunther explains why he doesn't have a wrestling finisher.

Speaking of Gunther and his in-ring excellence, the “Ring General” recently stopped by the Royal Rumble red carpet to discuss all things wrestling with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, including his curious decision not to finish out matches with the same moves week-in and week-out.

Could Gunther pick a finisher and stick with it? Yes, for a time, he was using a move called The Last Symphony that would probably be considered his closing move, but in the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion's opinion, the idea of a finisher is pointless, as it can make a performer too predictable.

“It’s a wrestling cliche, a finisher and stuff. It’s also a thing that WWE established,” Gunther told SRS via Fightful. “I see the big upside to it, but I always approach my wrestling logically. Whatever makes sense that day to do and that situation. That’s how I approach it.”

You know, this is one of those wrestling gray areas where technically a finisher shouldn't exist, as in a real fight, even a basic punch could end a bout if it lands correctly, but fans have come to expect a specific move as a way for performers to close out matches, with anything less serving as either an upset or a surprise, depending on your take. Still, considering Gunther has never lost a clean match on the main roster, it's safe to say no matter what move precedes it, the match will likely end in the exact same way, with a 1-2-3 for the victory.