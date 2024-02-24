After watching Becky Lynch punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40 with a rapid-fire win at the end of the opening match of the Elimination Chamber, the Judgment Day found themselves second on the four-match card, looking to dissolve the New Catch Republic before it reaches its one-month anniversary and head into March with a clear path to South Philadelphia as champions.
Unfortunately for Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and their quasi-manager “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, wrestling Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne is no easy task anywhere, as the prayers of British Strongstyle know how to make things incredibly uncomfortable for their opponents and not just because they enjoy the time-honored UK tradition of joint manipulation.
After working ahead for the first section of the match, largely relying on help from Mysterio on the outside to produce a fast-paced offensive attack where a win could come from anywhere, Priest and Balor saw the match slow down in the middle stretch, a concerted effort by the “Big Strong Boi” and the “Bruiserweight” to get their style of offense into the match.
Still, despite their best efforts, Bate and Dunne simply aren't on the same level as Priest and Balor at this stage of the game, either as singles performers or as a tag team, leading to Judgment Day retaking the momentum after a ridiculous helicopter spin and a near pin by Dunne that was wrecked by Mysterio putting his boy's foot on the ropes. After the referee kicked Mysterio out of the ringside area, you'd think the match would become more even-keeled but alas, it wasn't meant to be, as the confusion proved to be all Judgment Day needed to get back on top, with Balor and Priest blitzing the duo with high-powered offense before the former sealed the deal with a Coup De Grace for the 1-2-3 on the “Bruiserweight.”
Would it have made sense for Bate and Dunne to win the belt so Priest could focus on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40? Sure, but then again, that could happen at some point in the future, so why not give Judgment Day a big win in at the Elimination Chamber to cement the entire country of Australia as their own?