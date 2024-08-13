For… some reason, Kevin Nash has been in the middle of an almost completely one-sided feud with LA Knight.

Nash has critiqued Knight's style, his delivery, his age, and darn-near everything else about the “Megastar,” and while the man known on the indies as Eli Drake has shot back a time or two for good measure, the feud has almost exclusively been waged on the Kliq This podcast, where “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” is judge, jury, and executioner.

And yet, on the most recent edition of his show, Nash revealed that he seemingly had a change of heart, noting that he met Knight at SummerSlam and the duo has since cooled off any heat that existed on either side – read: Nash's side – of the argument.

“So LA Knight was sitting at the end of the table. I sat down at the table behind him, he turned around and I just said, ‘So, you finally getting to go over tonight?' He goes, ‘Something like that. We talked and I asked, he was working with Logan Paul, I just asked how it was to work with Paul. Is he a natural, is he paint by numbers? He just gave me his opinion on how he handled the situation, not for me to explain on this show because I don't want Logan Paul and his relationship to be verified or injured by comments that I make that I might have construed differently than it was meant to be said to me. He seemed like a really nice guy; there was no heat between us,'” Kevin Nash revealed via Fightful.

“No. No, at that point, nobody is f**king trying to hurt anybody in this business. I wasn't trying to take food off his table. Other people have mocked my words to him in promos on their television. I'd rather be the guy being talked about than the guy not being talked about; that's just the way I look at it. If I'm talking about you, cause I can talk about anybody I want in wrestling. There's a bunch of dead guys I can talk shit about that could never rebuttal any of that. But, to me, this new breed of guys, I'm not trying to piss anyone off. I want the company to excel.”

After spending months using Knight as a scapegoat for everything wrong with professional wrestling, from reusing old gimmicks to having no respect for the older generations, all it took was a meeting at SummerSlam to make Nash realize that the “Megastar” isn't so bad after all, ending one of the dumbest feuds in the entire WWE Universe once and for all… at least for now.

Kevin Nash reflects on a recent meeting with Kane

Elsewhere on his Kliq This podcast, Nash revealed a recent experience with Glen Jacobs, aka one-half of the Brothers of Destruction, Kane.

Though Nash and Kane are on the opposite ends of the political spectrum, with the former a pot-smoking liberal while the other is the Republican mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, they were still able to be cordial at the gym together, with Jacobs even givin some insight into his political future.

“I ran into Kane. Kane and I were the last two guys in the gym on Saturday morning. We said hi earlier, but there were a bunch of people in there, and then it was just me and him. I said, ‘I hope you realize we're still cool even though you know I'm a super Democrat guy?'” Nash explained via Wrestling News.

“I wanted him to know that was the case and we are cool. I know he's not watching my podcast. I said, ‘Are you done? Are you going to go for a seat in Congress?' He said, ‘I'm termed when this runs through. I'm termed out' (as the Mayor of Knox county). I said, ‘So you don't have any desire to go to the national level?' He just looked at me as only he could, and he's the salt of the earth kind of guy. He looked at me and said, ‘Kev, it's a real dirty business.'”

Welp, there you go, folks; Jacobs (probably) isn't running for Congress or president any time soon, and he is still willing to talk to Nash even though they are on very different sides of the political spectrum. If Nash can keep that relationship cordial and professional despite not being a fan of much of what Kane stands for, then who knows, maybe he and LA Knight really can stay cool long-term, as gimmick infringement is a few pegs lower than the political-ideological debate.