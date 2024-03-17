After weeks and weeks of taking it on the chin from Christian Cage and his Patriarchy, Adam Copeland entered the third AEW Collision of the month of March at a crossroads.
On one hand, Copeland got his wish for a rematch with “Captain Charisma,” with the duo set to face off in the main event of the Toronto edition of Dynamite, but considering every other match he's worked against Cage has ended up being a four-on-one affair, would this bout end up being any different?
Taking some time in the main event of Collision to address his forthcoming match, Copeland revealed some advice he received from a certain WWE Hall of Famer that he hopes will propel him to a different, more violent victory than his previous efforts.
“But this Wednesday, I guess it's kind of fitting that I'm facing a guy who I thought for 40 years was my best friend. So, Christian Cage, I'm not going to call you Jay, Jay's dead. I don't know what you've become, actually, I know exactly what you've become, you've become Christian Cage. You've bought it all, man; the ego is out of control. And here's the thing, man, we became best friends before we ever got into this industry,” Adam Copeland told the Collision crowd in Ottowa.
“Sure it was this business, it was this sport that cemented our friendship so we were friends before we ever got into it, so I assumed that we'd be friends after it. Yeah, man, sitting on my deck, sipping some scotch, talking some hockey, reminiscing about chasing our dreams, but not just chasing our dreams, crushing our dreams. We did that! And then I fast forward to now; we had talked about me coming to AEW, and you were on board. And I came here, I came here to end my career with you; to retire with you. I didn't come here to take away your spotlight, to take away your shine, to take away the things you worked your a** off for, and you deserve them. No matter what you think, no matter what that human goiter Nigel McGuiness thinks.
“But okay, that's fine. At Worlds End, I failed, and I'm not used to repeated failures, they don't exist in my world, so I picked myself up, I dusted myself off, and I walked forward, always forward, and I am stronger and better for it. I decided, you know, I'm going to get to work, I'm going to earn my championship title shot. So I started the Cope-Open, and I earned it. I earned that title shot and what happened when I did? Well, you and the Patriarchy, you took me out with a Con-Chair-To, a move that we created, so maybe that's fitting, too. But when I was out, when I was on the shelf with that Con-Chair-To, I got a phone call from a man who, in the past, he's had to remind me of who I am, and he called me again to remind me of who I am. So I took some cues from that guy, took some cues from another sociopath, they created Barbie, they created Janice, so I got to work, and I created Spike.”
Oh snap, a phone call from “Cactus Jack” himself, Mick Foley, you say? Now whatever could he have had to say to his fellow WWE Hall of Famer? Needless to say, fans didn't have to wait long, as after announcing the name, Copeland opened the case and revealed something sinister inside for the world to see: a board with about a hundred nails punched through it.
'Rated R Superstar' Adam Copeland introduces the world to 'Spike'.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/uwNrI9DNUX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2024
Mick Foley gave Adam Copeland the green light for maximum violence.
Examining the fruits of his labor, Adam Copeland looked back into the camera with a devilish look in his eyes and finished informing Christian Cage that their rematch on Dynamite will be nothing like he's experienced before.
“So, that phone call from Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy? It worked because I remember, I remember who I am, I've kept it bottled, but I am the ‘Rated-R Superstar,' and I have dark caves in my mind that you don't have and you've never navigated them but be thankful for that, only you won't be thankful after this Wednesday because after this Wednesday, you'll be in his hospital.
“Spike and I are going to change you, man; we're going to take away your pride, we're going to take away your ego, we're going to take away your manhood. This Wednesday, two kilometers up from where we trained at Sully's Gym with Ron Hutchison, I'm going to make you say two words that will make you never be able to look your daughters in the eyes again. Spike and I are going to take away your pride; we're going to make you say two words, those two words are I quit! Forty years, forty years after this all started, in our hometown, it ends!”
Is it unusual for Copeland and Cage to have their third match of this series on AEW Dynamite instead of a Pay-Per-View like, say, Dynasty a few weeks later? Sure, but at this point, Copeland's made it clear that he wants nothing more than to check boxes off of his to-do list, and after lamenting that he may never wrestle in Toronto again during his final match in WWE, it's clear another shot in the Queen City was more valuable than all of the Pay-Per-View buys in the world.
