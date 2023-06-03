After sitting on the shelf for the better part of 2023 following AJ Styles' injury broken ankle, The OC are back, and on the first edition of SmackDown after Night of Champions, the faction announced their return to action in a big way – demolishing Hit Row in a major way after the two teams exchanged words on social media before the proceedings.

Stopping by the backstage area with NXT‘s own Mckenzie Mitchell to discuss their win as part of a WWE Digital Exclusive, and needless to say, the team was feeling themselves like only The OC can.

“I didn’t have to get involved, but I needed to get involved; he deserved a Phenomenal Forearm after hitting these boys because he’s such a sore losers,” AJ Styles said.

“That’s the thing with The OC, AJ Styles, Michin, the Good Brothers, the Big LG, and Karl Anderson, we have each other’s back. Hit Row, tonight, we finished you off and showed you what we’re all about,” Anderson added.

“But Hit Row, if that little rap jingle was a diss, you brothers and sisters can kiss this,” Gallows declared before pointing to his behind.

So, outside of Luke Gallows' newfound abilities as a rapper, the statement from The OC was a pretty definitive one, with Styles effectively doubling down on his desire to remain in the promotion despite his failed attempt at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and his makeshift tag team with Seth Rollins on the first RAW after Night of Champions. If WWE is serious about going all-in on full-on faction warfare, SmackDown is better off with The OC in action.