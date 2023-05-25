A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After taking care of business against Karrion Kross on last week’s SmackDown, AJ Styles made the journey from North Carolina to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will face off against Seth Rollins for the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Discussing the trip on a special WWE vlog, Styles noted that he was tired but excited to be there.

“I’m feeling very tired,” AJ Styles said. “I’m sure it’s jet lag, and that’s fine; it comes with what we do. But as much as I enjoy what I do, I’m more focused on my bed right now. That’s where I wanna be. I just wanna lay down for a little bit, catch a nap, maybe. Then, later on in the night, get some real food.”

Asked by a WWE producer about whether or not the magnitude of the moment has sunk in yet, “The Phemonimal One” acknowledged that it had, with a chance to make history rapidly approaching.

“Now the magnitude is definitely something different,” Styles said. “This is the World Heavyweight Championship, the first ever World Heavyweight Champion. Now that we’ve introduced a new championship, and I’m excited about it, I like having the opportunity to be in a position like this. It’s a lot of stress, and I think I work well under stress, so bring it on; let’s get it done.”

Technically, the next winner of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship won’t be the first one, as most expect it to pick up the legacy of the last World Heavyweight Championship, most recently held by Randy Orton in 2013. Still, it’s nice to know that Styles is ready for the opportunity and prepared to put on a “Phenomenal ” contest against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.