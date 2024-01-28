Multiple refusals after the Rumble.

After sitting through the longest four-match card fans will ever see in the 2024 Royal Rumble, reporters were finally afforded a chance to ask Paul “Triple H” Levesque about everything going on behind the scenes in the WWE Universe, including the horrible allegations against Vince McMahon, who resigned in disgrace during SmackDown on Friday.

While Levesque had to know this was coming, as he had a full day to come up with a thoughtful response or have WWE's legal department draw something up, he opted to refuse to answer the first question regarding the topic, which was asked by Jon Alba, suggesting that he would instead rather focus on the positives.

“I'm gonna do exactly what you would expect me to do here. We just had an amazing week. Just got a 10-year $5 billion Netflix deal. Rock joining our Board,” Levesque noted via WrestleTalk. “We just sold out the Royal Rumble, put 48,000 people in Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive, and yes there's a negative, but I wanna focus on that and just keep it to that.”

Clearly not content with his comments, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics decided to follow up on the question, asking Levesque if he read the lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, to which Levesque technically said more but didn't at the same time.

“I did not (read the lawsuit). I think Cody mentioned it, that we all found out real-time when you were. And that's the truth. I'll go back to what I said before – this is an amazing week for us, and I just, at this point, I don't even wanna get bogged down in the negatives of it,” Levesque noted via WrestleTalk. “I just wanna focus on the positives and where we're going, and we're at the most exciting time of the year for us. We're at the most exciting point to me business-wise, I think that we've ever had. I think Cody might have said – I don't remember exactly how he said it – but the best positioning of this company since the Attitude Era. I've been through that era, I understand what it's like. I feel like we are in the middle of something that, while we might not be able to put our finger on it right now, 5-10 years from now we're gonna be saying, ‘Wow, what a time that was'. I wanna focus on that.”

Now, as Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted on Twitter, this was a really bad look for Levesque and WWE as a whole, as “The most powerful man in the history of the business was just removed in disgrace,” and the duo wanted to instead gloss over it like entire people's lives weren't ruined in the wake of Mr. McMahon's actions. While this is undoubtedly still a developing story, WWE's initial reaction to it is concerning, to say the least.

Cody Rhodes weighs in on the Vince McMahon allegations.

After securing his biggest win of 2024 so far in the main event of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes stopped by the show's press conference to answer questions about his match, WrestleMania 40, and everything else going on in the professional wrestling world, if you catch my drift.

Asked about the elephant in the room, the allegations against Vince McMahon and how it will impact the industry moving forward, by Nick Hausman, Rhodes let it be known that he thinks WWE handled it swiftly and correctly and hopes that the locker room can stick together and continue to produce for the fans.

“I know as far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things that you guys were reading. You said a ‘dark cloud' – certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan, and the Board, (they) clearly took it very seriously. Acted immediately,” Cody Rhodes told the media in attendance via WrestleTalk.



“And looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that, and I think somewhere is really a probably basic tenet of just – this crew, more than ever, from a roster standpoint, is very family. Never seen anything like this. Most of the time wrestling locker rooms are fighting, talking trash about each other, sandbagging each other in the ring, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based, and perhaps that's the ingredient. Is everyone looking out for everyone? Being accountable?

“And I know for me as a performer and a competitor, I've been through dark periods in our industry before, and it might sound cheesy, but it's very reinforcing if you're in my position, that it's a time when, ‘Hey we got 50,000 people out here, I wanna give them something else from this weekend that isn't a terrible situation and terrible news'. And I think we were able to do that, and obviously, as more news comes out, we'll be seeing it just like you do.”

Honestly, not a bad answer from Rhodes at all, who used his EVP experience for all its worth to address what happened and how it's being handled. While some will quibble with how hard Rhodes was pressed by the rest of the reporters in the room, this wasn't really his question to field, and yet, he handled it very well, especially considering Paul “Triple H” Levesque's non-answers regarding Vince McMahon a few minutes later.