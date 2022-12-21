By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Call it a byproduct of running his own promotion, Smokey Mountain Wrestling, from 1991–1995, or for his work as the booker in WWE developmental territory OVW, but Jim Cornette has never been one to shy away from fantasy booking for WWE, AEW, or any promotion in between, and based on his expansive podcasting audience based both on audio platforms like Spotify and on YouTube, fans love to eat it up.



Over the years, Cornette has given his take on how to book MJF, FTR, and even suggested how he would like to work as a manager for either Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood or for The Briscoe Brothers, who could use a fast-talking, free-wheeling pal to reel them in for television, should such an opportunity ever present itself, but his newest idea is one of the better ones and could take a middling big-bad who is a bit polarizing among WWE fans and turn him into a certified star: Cornette wants to put over GUNTHER by giving him a match against “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar.

That’s right, currently serving as the big bad of SmackDown‘s midcard, where he holds the “Workman’s Title” as the reigning Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER and his Imperium buddies, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, have been one of the more interesting acts to follow within the WWE Universe. To some, GUNTHER is a certified powerhouse with an insane indie pedigree and a brutal demeanor built around a creed that the “ring is sacred,” while others simply don’t appreciate his in-ring style, think his act is played out, and would rather see another performer take the strap over a personality-less foreign heel.

Cornette, to his credit, falls more into the first camp but does believe that his team needs a little extra seasoning to really feel like a true-blue, main-event-caliber star. Putting GUNTHER over Lesnar, Cornette surmises, would be just what the doctor ordered to make that happen.

“I’ve talked about in the past, that would be a great matchup, and it would help GUNTHER especially if Brock is into it, and works on getting him over,” Cornette said (h/t TJR Wrestling). “But they’re really, even though they’re completely different people and completely different styles, et cetera, et cetera, they’re two of the only guys in the WWE that really should work with each other because they’re two of the only guys that are never phony or goofy or winking at people. They’re completely legitimate in how they act as themselves and what they do.”

“Everybody knows that Brock’s the real deal, which has enhanced his you know, reputation and aura and, as Finkel would say, demeanour. And GUNTHER, I’ve said is the most perfect wrestler in the business today for wrestling and working and talking and doing things that he should do if he was really who he is purported to be. And they’re both physical, and they can both hit, and they can both work.”

“I think it would be great and that could elevate especially, I know they don’t do it often, but they have had Brock do a job or two and I would f*cking have Brock Lesnar put GUNTHER over. And I think that would be a big f*cking deal.”

Would Lesnar be willing to work a match against GUNTHER and actually put over the 35-year-old “Ring General?” That, folks, is the WrestleMania 39-caliber question, but based on his comments in November, it certainly sounds like GUNTHER is game a big hoss showdown.

GUNTHER wants to test his mettle against The Beast Incarnate of WWE.

Speaking with Matt Sheehan of CIProud.com, GUNTHER was asked about who his dream match would be within the ranks of WWE, and, as you can probably guess, there was one name that sat above the list.

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment,” Gunther said. “When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”

A major mark for old-school wrestling, especially of performers like Stan Hansen and Kenta Kobashi during their All Japan runs, the prospects of young GUNTHER – then known as WALTER – freaking out for Lesnar matches in the 2000s is kind of hard to believe but still, in a world where Lesnar remains one of the big bads of the WWE Universe – even if he worked just eight matches in 2022 – getting a match, and even a win, over “The Beat Incarnette” would be a major step in “The Ring General’s” career.