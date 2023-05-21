A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though Ric Flair and John Cena don’t have an expansive in-ring history together, with the duo wrestling in the same ring on just seven occasions – five as a tag team, twice on battle royals – the duo will forever be linked because of their unique spots in wrestling history. “The Guy” in their respective eras, Flair and Cena both have strong cases to be made for having a spot on professional wrestling’s Mount Rushmore and will forever sit together in the WWE Hall of Fame in perpetuity.

So naturally, as Flair prepares for the final highlight moment in his professional wrestling career, when his daughter, Charlotte Flair, surpasses his 16 reigns as world champion to become the winningest Flair in professional wrestling history, Cena has reportedly reached out to “The Nature Boy” to tell him he will be there for the moment.

“I do like the legacy that Charlotte is creating for herself,” Cena said on 92NY Recanati-Kaplan Talks via Fightful. “I know Ric Flair had something about if she were to win a seventeenth championship, we should be there both to shake her hand. I got to see Ric recently and tell him that, if that happens, we will both be there because I think that’s tremendous. I’m not short-changing anybody else, but just because I know and love Ric, and I admire what Charlotte has done. That’s my connection to that moment, so that’s why I gotta say hey.”



A 16-time WWE World Champion with over 1,400 days with a belt around his waist combined, Cena is one of the most prolific performers in the promotion’s history. If he’s willing to be there to celebrate the moment with both Charlotte and Ric Flair, good on him.

Kurt Angle comments on the John Cena spinning United States Championship.

Some WWE Champions like to personalize their reigns with a custom belt. They like to put their mark on it, spray paint letters on it, or even get it blinged out a la John Cena’s WWE Championship that featured a spinning WWE insignia.

Kurt Angle, to his credit, never deviated from the design of the belt he held at the time, but not because of some desire to keep the strap’s integrity or something of the like. No, Angle just sort of never thought to ask about it, which is a shame because, as his own admission, he could have asked for a very cool Olympic-themed belt, especially with the United States Championship.

“I just never thought of it. You know, John Cena did, Stone Cold Steve Austin did. I never did, and I could have had a really cool Olympic belt. I believe Vince would have bought into it, and he would have followed through. I wasn’t a merchandise guy. I wish I was. I wish I would have pushed the merchandise harder. You know, early on, I just didn’t have a business mind when I got into business,” said Angle said via Fightful. “I was an amateur wrestler and didn’t really market myself. You know, John Cena came in fully prepared. Stone Cold Steve Austin, same with him. They had ideas for merchandise before they even started, and they continued to have ideas for merchandise during their careers.

“I didn’t start [having merchandise ideas] until, like, my fifth year in the business. Then, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to start making merchandise,’ and it was just horrible that I didn’t have a business mind at that time.”

Turning his attention to Cena’s strap, Angle mentioned that he appreciated the design of “The Prototype,” even if it mostly worked because of his character at the time.

“It was good for Cena. Having someone else carrying that belt, it’s kind of odd, because Cena’s the one that came up with the idea and the concept, and he made a lot of money on merchandise with it,” Angle said. “If Cena was going to carry the title that was great for him, but I’m more of a traditional guy. I like the old title, the eagle title. I also love the World Championship, but the spinner belt was cool. I just think it was cool for John.”

As the man who effectively made Cena on the main roster, as their shared ‘Ruthless Aggression” segment still gets referenced to this day, Angle holds a special place in the career of the Fast X star. If he liked the belt, or at least liked it on the shoulder of “The Doctor of Thuganomics,” then the belt secured its most important endorsement.