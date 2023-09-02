What are the ethics of a Superstar like John Cena being a WWE Premium Live Event host? Does he have to swear a vow of impartiality, declaring that he will be neutral on all things and promote the spirit of competition? Or is he instead free to calls it like he sees it, even if that ruffles a few feathers with the “boys in the back?”

Though fans will ultimately have to wait until the start of Payback to find out the answer to that question, that didn't stop Cathy Kelley from attempting to draw out a few answers from “The Face That Runs the Place,” during her exclusive interview after SmackDown, including who he thinks will win the match between fellow hosting alumni The Miz and his “Megastar” counterpart, LA Knight.

“So that's a tough one to call, as I said, I have a lot of mutual respect for The Miz, I think he's one of the most underrated WWE Superstars in history,” John Cena told the WWE Universe. “But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You wanna talk about somebody never giving up, I have it on a shirt, and I try to live it every day; he walks that talk, and he does it with his own style, and he's not afraid to be who he is in here. And speaking as somebody who started as the Doctor of Thugonomics, I have a lot of respect for that. So that's one I'm watching with a really close eye because I think often in competition, one Superstar has something to prove, and the other has something to hold onto. I think this matchup is special because both Superstars have something to prove.”

Now that is an impartial answer, one that gives both men props without choosing a side too much either way. Would Cena keep up his Switzerland tactics for one more question, this time asked who will pull out the dub between two men he knows very well, Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory?

“It's always tough to beat the champion because the champion has advantages, but I think I've been pretty candid with my view of Austin Theory, and I've also been pretty open with my respect for Rey Mysterio. Here's someone who is still going at an elite level, and I say I'm 46, and I'm beat up, Rey, I don't know how you do it; I have all the respect in the world for you. I think both Superstars have something to prove, so it should be interesting.”

Welp, there you go, folks, Cena considers LA Knight-The Miz a toss-up, whereas he gives the champion's edge to Mysterio, whom he views as not only a peer but someone who is still performing at an elite level as he approaches 49 years old in December. Place your bets accordingly, WWE Universe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Gewirtz weighs in on John Cena's return to WWE amid Sag-Aftra strike.

When news broke that Sag-Aftra was going on strike, fans of professional wrestling wondered if WWE Superstars-turned-Hollywood stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena would return to the ring for a few appearances, some matches, or potentially even more.

So far, only Cena has taken advantage of the opportunity to get back into the ring, which turned a few eyes, considering appearing on television in an actors' strike is a bit of a faux pas.

Discussing Cena's decision on WrestlingNewsCo's “Ten Count,” WWE writer-turned-Seven Bucks Production executive Brian Gewirtz explained why it made sense for “The Face That Runs the Place” might have returned and why others, like his current boss, might feel differently.

“My mindset is: If you're an actor or performer, typically doing TV and movies and that kind of thing, that it's not a great look to then go on WWE and be performing while these strikes are going on,” Gewirtz said via Wrestling Inc. “Everyone has their own mindset. If I know WWE, I'm thinking this deal with John Cena — especially if he's booked to wrestle overseas or wherever Superstar [Spectacle] is — has been inked to paper a long time ago. I think it's up to the individual what they want to do, and certainly if things were agreed to upon months ago, I can see them sticking to it.”

Was Cena's decision based on the strike, or did he truly have Superstar Spectacle on the books for a while now and simply expanded his available dates to take advantage of his freed-up schedule? Fans may never know.