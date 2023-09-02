It's here, it's finally here; after four long weeks of waiting, WWE has another Premium Live Event for fans to enjoy in Payback, the first PLE to come to Pittsburgh since Extreme Rules in 2018.

Soon, fans will find out if the four belts being put on the line will stay with their original holders, which feuds will come to an end, and what John Cena has planned for the evening, as he's officially booked as the show's host in a career-first two decades into his career.

Will it work? Will WWE pull it off, or will they fail spectacularly? Only time will tell, but here are 7 bold predictions for the show to hold you over until we find out.

7. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retain over The Judgment Day

Are Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at 100 percent? No, it does not appear that either performer is. Could WWE decide to turn over the titles and give Finn Balor and Damian Priest a run with the belts and take the current champions from the hunted to the hunters? Sure.

Will that happen at Payback in a Steel City Street Fight, where WWE can cover up all of their injuries and give fans the sort of ECW-esque carnage that fans crave in a post-Terry Funk world? No, probably not. In one of four championship matches on the show, the babyface heroes retain.

6. LA Knight mauls The Miz

LA Knight and The Miz may be the most fun feud that nobody knew the WWE Universe needed, but at Payback, someone has to win, and someone has to lose, and assuming John Cena doesn't play into the finish and get the outcome thrown out in favor of keeping this train a-rolling, it's safe to assume LA Knight adds a third big-time Premium Live Event victory to his resume.

Why? Well, because who runs the game? With everybody saying L-A-Knight, yeah!

5. Rhea Ripley retains her WWE Woman's World Championship

After going back and forth for months now, Raquel Rodriguez will finally be afforded a chance to throwdown against the WWE Woman's World Champion and defend the honor of Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and all of the other women that the “Eradicator” has bullied along the way.

Unfortunately, it's hard to see a world where Rodriguez goes over Ripley, and, for the fourth-straight time since she won the title at WrestleMania 39, The Judgment Day's heavy keeps her title reign intact.

4. Becky Lynch finally goes over Trish Stratus

After almost five months, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will finally be afforded a chance to duke it out in a WWE ring without any fear of outside interference – right? – to finally decide who's better, “The Man” or “The Goat?”

Considering Lynch is 0-5 in their matches since April 10th, it's safe to say “Big Time Becks” is going to have her moment in the sun and secure a steel cage win in the Steel City. Babyface, like fellow UK product Gallus boys, on top.

3. Rey Mysterio retains his United States Championship

When Rey Mysterio became the United States Champion on SmackDown versus Austin Theory, it felt like WWE was teeing things up for the WWE Hall of Famer to have a fun transitional title run for the soon-to-be 49-year-old.

Will that come to an end at Payback? No, probably not; Mysterio retains over Theory, the LWO continues to go strong, and LA Knight waits in the wings for his chance to shine.

2. John Cena sets the groundwork for a match with Cody Rhodes

With Cody Rhodes set to appear on Payback as Grayson Waller's official guest on his eponymous show, it feels like things are primed to see something happen between the “American Nightmare” and “The Face that Runs the Place” in his second appearance in as many days for the promotion.

Could Waller attempt to attack Rhodes and, after dodging a Cody Cutter, watch in amazement as Cena ends up on the floor instead? Could Rhodes get his Attitude Adjusted by the 16-time champion and turn heel for the next two months… or will we see Rhodes as close to a heel as he will allow himself to become in WWE? Either way, this has the potential to be very fun.

1. No Uzi as Seth Rollins Freakin' retains the World Heavyweight Championship

If WWE really wants to do something cool and provide fans in Pittsburgh with a true main event feel in the final match on Payback‘s card, they should bring in Pennsylvania native Lil Uzi Vert to sing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring. That would provide the sort of big-match feel that Nakamura is used to from his New Japan days and maybe make the PPG Paints Arena feel more like the Tokyo Dome than simply the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.



Since that won't happen, Seth Rollins will likely win the freakin' match and retain his title into triple-digit days. Maybe not the exciting ending fans want, but hey, they'll get to sing the “Visionary's” song, which is a solid consolation prize.