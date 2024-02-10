Nash's Vince McMahon take will get fans talking.

As seemingly everyone in the professional wrestling world weighs in on the allegations against Vince McMahon, most of them former Superstars but a few current ones too, the consensus appears to be a rather obvious one: Mr. McMahon should never be allowed to work in the business ever again.

On paper, it makes sense, right? If McMahon only did a few of the things he's been accused of, he has no right to oversee professional wrestlers ever again, and if some of the accusations are true, well, he very well might end up in jail, as the accusations against him are certainly worth exploring in a court of law.

But for some performers, coming to terms with what may or may not have happened between McMahon and over a dozen former employees he has NDAs with has been a difficult task, including Kevin Nash, who personally admits that he wouldn't have a career without his former boss. Discussing the allegations against Mr. McMahon on his Kliq This podcast, Nash compared WWE's current situation to that of Jeffrey Epstein – someone Bret Hart compared Vince to in an interview with Slate – noting that he sees a notable difference between the two situations when it comes to grooming.

“This wasn’t a 14-year-old girl that was giving a man a h**d job for $200 and brought back to her trailer house. Like, that was not the situation. So it’s like, when they started using ‘She was being groomed,’ and she was this, and she was that, and I’m just like ‘Jesus, like, how did like, she not get out of this?'” Kevin Nash explained on his Kliq This podcast.

“And my whole thing is, he will have his day in court, and this thing will play out because I don’t know this woman. She could have very easily have been… this could have been a consensual relationship. It appears to me that, through reading what I’ve read, that at some point Vince’s wife found out about it, said, ‘Cut this off,’ which he immediately did. And the situation from there was, they worked out an agreement. There would be no… this relationship would not go forward. And this was what you would get. You would sign the non-disclosure, much like the other four women had. It wasn’t like there wasn’t some kind of pattern here. You know, if somebody is such a predator and so deadly, you lock that person up.”

That's… a lot, right? Well, Nash wasn't finished, as he spent the better part of 40 minutes on his podcast discussing the situation and had plenty more to say about his relationship with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and the Netflix deal, too.

Kevin Nash doesn't think Vince McMahon will cost WWE Netflix.

Discussing the situation further, Kevin Nash commented on how the situation has impacted his friend Paul “Triple H” Levesque, specifically regarding his comments after the Royal Rumble.

While Nash acknowledges that Levesque could have totally missed some of his father-in-law's actions, he also questioned some of the suggestions written in the lawsuit, noting that context might be missing.

“This isn't something to yuck, yuck, yuck about because I can see in my friend's face after the Royal Rumble, you know? Everyone's going to sit there and say, ‘Well, he should have been f**cking sat down, you know? I don't think that people, when it's somebody that you love, I don't think you're, you really like, it's not like all torpedoes straight ahead, that's right, what do you need me not to say, what do I need not to do? You're just trying to get through the motherf**king day, man. And the things that have been alleged, man, they're f**kng horrific, they're horrific, but at the same time, there’s so many things that if you know Vince and you read into them, it’s a fantasy,” Nash added.

“It’s a power thing. There’s no three black guys that are… it was a fantasy. It was fantasy play. And the girl comes back and says, ‘I can’t do a Wednesday, I can do a Friday.’ I’m sorry man, it’s hard for me to f**king just take all this s**t and just throw a motherf**ker under the bus when they’re trying to because they’re not going criminally…when they’re trying to get what they can, pay-wise. Because, you know, $3 million settlement that blonde girl [her lawyer] is getting a million of it. So, you know, who’s pulling whose strings here?”

Asked if he thinks the Mr. McMahon allegations will impact WWE's deal with Netflix deal, Nash said no, as he believes the business will truck along like it always has.

“I'm not gonna throw the baby away with the bathwater. I mean Vince has said he's done, in no form or fashion is he going to be a part of this moving forward, so that's been alleviated,” Nash noted. “Johnny no longer works for the company. I don't know who else is involved in this, but it seemed to me that everybody that was brought up has been disassociated with the company. So I think right now the company is in good shape, it's an amazing juggernaut. They just signed a huge Netflix deal, and I just don't see Netflix pulling out of this because of this. I think cooler heads will prevail; I think business will go forward as it always has, and just like when I broke into the business, and there was sucking the toes going on in the ring, you know what I mean, there's just always been something somewhere. ”

So, what is there to take away from all of Nash's comments? Well, some of them are downright old-fashioned, to put it kindly, with suggestions of Grant and the other women either lying or leveraging the situation for their own personal gains being downright unimaginable to openly suggest in 2024. Still, it's hard to listen to Nash's comments and not hear the pain in his voice, as learning that his mentor may be a massive monster has clearly hurt him deeply. Needless to say, how Nash handles the situation moving forward and how fans react to his comments will be fascinating, with the social media tides turning against the former Big Daddy Cool Diesel in rapid fashion. Then again, Nash is also apparently selling “NDA” merch in the style of nWo, so who knows, maybe he really does believe these things and giving him the benefit of the doubt is giving him too much credit.