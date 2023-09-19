After watching Cody Rhodes take care of business against Dominik Mysterio in the opening match of RAW, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes came out to the ring to provide some support, both emotional and tactical, to the “American Nightmare” amid pressure from the rest of the Judgment Day.

On paper, this sort of interaction is relatively normal; babyfaces come out to defend their friends from a heelish faction all the time, and it's rarely anything more than that. But on this occasion, KO came to the ring with a purpose, and after waiting through an entire commercial break, had one simple question to ask of his long-time friend: Why did he bring Jey Uso to RAW?

“Alright, now that we're back on the air and everyone can hear this, Cody, from what I understand, and correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm pretty sure I'm right, Jey Uso's back on RAW because of you,” Kevin Owens asked, which Rhodes agreed was the case. “So look, I don't think I need to go into a lot of details about what Jey Uso did to a lot of people back in that locker room when he was a part of The Bloodline, I don't think I need to dive into that, I'm sure you're well aware. I just… all I want is for you to tell me why you thought it was a good idea to bring Jay Uso into our locker room here on RAW, that's all I want. And it's not just for me, there's a lot of people back there that want to hear it too, so please, if you can just enlighten me, that'd be great.”

After taking a moment to think through his answer, Rhodes fired back and let the “Prize Fighter” know exactly why he wanted to bring over one of the best Superstars in the business to RAW: The fans.

“I'm sure there's a lot of people back there that need to hear it, no doubt,” Cody Rhodes responded. “There's a lot of people out here that probably already know why though. Kev, I've had a lot of roles, I've had a lot of tasks, I've had a lot of duties but my job is to make these people happy, right? And I'm going to answer your question but you guys like Jey Uso, don't you? You're looking at someone who has received a large amount of second chances. He is one of the best in the world, he deserves a second chance and I think we should give him the time to show us that he's changed. Not to mention The Bloodline, who we are all very familiar with, are now down a member; what's bad about that?”

Fortunately for Rhode's case, he wasn't alone in advocating for Uso, as KO's long-time tag team partner, the “Underdog from the Underground,” chimed in to provide his insight on the “Main Event” star's intentions.

After listening to Cody Rhodes state his case, Sami Zayn chimed in too and let his long-time friend Kevin Owens know that, in his opinion, Jey Uso is worthy of another chance.

“Hey Cody, if I can jump in here, and Kev, I don't mean to pile on, I've got your back since Day 1, you know that, but I've also known you since Day 1, and this is always how you've been; you just take a little more time to warm up to people, you take more time to trust people,” Sami Zayn noted. “Maybe I'm the opposite, maybe I trust people too quick sometimes, but look man, I know Jey Uso, I've been through a lot with Jey Uso, and the situation that that guy had to get himself out of… you don't have to give him a second chance, but I think you should, okay? Because guess what, man? You've given me second chances, I've given you second chances, and because of that, we won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of WrestleMania, and that doesn't happen without second chances. So man, I'm not saying you need to do it right away I just…”

“Alright, okay, I see where this is going,” KO responded. “So look, guys, I hear ya, I do, but you want me to pretend like Jey Uso isn't a big reason why you didn't win the Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber? I'll pretend that didn't happen. You want me to pretend like The Usos aren't a big reason why you didn't walk out of WrestleMania as champion? I'll pretend that didn't happen. You want me to pretend that Jey Uso didn't cost me what, five title matches against Roman Reigns? That's fine, I'll pretend that didn't happen; I'll even pretend Jey Uso isn't one shade of eye-liner away from joining Judgment Day, okay? You guys want me to trust Jey Uso? I can't do that, but I trust both of you, so I hope you're right.”

Which side will prove correct? Will Rhodes and Zayn prove correct and find a new ally in Uso? Or will KO prove correct and watch yet again as the “Main Eventer” ruins their plans as the right-hand man of Roman Reigns? Fans, and the babyfaces of RAW, will have to wait and find out.