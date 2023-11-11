After taking his first major title loss at Crown Jewel to Roman Reigns, LA Knight fired back in a major way on SmackDown.

After taking a fairly clean – by Roman Reigns' standards – loss to the “Tribal Chief” at Crown Jewel, fans, pundits, and his fellow wrestlers alike wanted to know how LA Knight would rebound.

Would the “Megastar” take his loss in stride, accepting the bump in the road and attempting to reload in a more humble manner? Or would he play the arrogant card, blaming everyone else for his flaws while trading his arrogance for smarminess?

Well, as it turns out, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as, on the first episode of SmackDown after Crown Jewel, LA Knight decided to address his demons head-on, and his demon in particular had a name: Jimmy Uso.

“I walked in this ring, I took Roman Reigns within an inch of that WWE Championship, I dropped him on his head with the BFT, and I had him for a one, two, three… if not for Jimmy Uso. Let's just call it what it was, I got robbed – I ain't gonna mince words about that. But Roman Reigns, let me tell you this right now; take every dollar you've got, everything you can and give Jimmy Uso a raise, give Jimmy Uso a promotion, give Jimmy Uso the pleasure you can give him in any way you can give it to him because bottom line is, if he wasn't there, you're looking at a new WWE Champion right now,” LA Knight told the crowd.

“And so a lot of people might think, ‘Oh, well, you know what? Back to the drawing board; maybe you just got to go to the back of the line.' Huh? Nah nah! You've got to understand something, I'm not done with The Bloodline. The Bloodline's not done with me until I own Roman Reigns and until I own the WWE Championship, yeah! Which means that I got to take the piece by piece by…”

Unfortunately for LA Knight, his speech was interrupted, with Grayson Waller walking out to speak his mind and *spoiler alert* getting sent packing back to Australia with his kangaroo tail between his legs.

LA Knight proves he's still the same guy after Crown Jewel.

After watching Grayson Waller make his way down to the ring with his usual cheeky bravado, the SmackDown crowd braced themselves for a unique attempt to cut the “Megastar” down to size.

“LA Knight, you're straight-up embarrassing yourself right now, mate,” Grayson Waller announced. “You're blaming everyone but yourself. So what I think you need is a little bit of honesty, because the truth is, you know it, these flops know it, maybe you're just not the guy. But I certainly know someone who's the guy.”

“Oh look everybody it's Kangaroo Jacka**,” LA Knight shot back.

“He's a comedian, huh?” Waller responded. “Well, how about we do a little impromptu Grayson Waller Effect, because I have a question that I need an answer for. Do you really think that you belong in the ring with Roman Reigns?”

Clearly not impressed, LA Knight saw blood in the water and decided to strike, letting Waller know that while he may eventually be good, he isn't good yet.

“I'll get to that in a second, but first, let me answer your question with a question of my own. Actually, I've got a question for everybody: The Grayson Waller Effect, that sounds like some sort of an STD, right? This guy, he got dropped by a Saudi movie star at Crown Jewel, right? And he's out here asking if I belong in the ring with Roman Reigns. Huh? I see you got your $5 haircut here, you're ready to take your school pictures, and good for ya. The only problem is, when I look at ya, I just get the feeling you're not allowed within 50 yards of a school, ya creep,” Knight said.

“Now let's be serious for a second, you got yourself in a lot of hot water right now, cuz you got a match with me, and how'd you do that? Cuz you wanted to go ahead and play around on the internet. I guess you can take the boy out of his mother's basement, but you can't take the mother's basement out of the boy.”

As the crowd made fun of Waller for being a basement-dwelling loser who cares too much about what people say on social media, LA Knight went in for the kill, finishing off his soon-to-be opponent before the match bell could even ring.

“Oh no, I remember who I'm talking to, because you were coming at me with a lot of energy yesterday on X,” Knight recalled. “Matter of fact, I think we call that ‘big incel energy.' I'm gonna put it to you like this, while you're worried about if I belong in the ring with Roman Reigns, let's worry about the fact that right now, you wanna talk a big game on X? You found yourself in here with a very angry, a very frustrated me, and what that means is I'm going to take every bit of anger and frustration out when I stomp your keister into the ground and the whole world tells ya whose game this is, with everybody saying…”

Welp, there you go, folks; LA Knight is still LA Knight and if anything, he's going to go even harder at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline because frankly, he doesn't know any other way.