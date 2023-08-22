LA Knight is on a certified roll in the WWE Universe.

In less than a year on the main roster, at least under his current moniker, the “Megastar” has gone from undesirable to undeniable, to paraphrase Cody Rhodes, getting booked against some of the biggest stars in the promotion and becoming the sort of performer fans expect to see on a Premium Live Event, even if he still isn't getting the key wins at Money in the Bank or for the United States Championship that some fans may have been hoping for.

Stopping by Breakfast Television in Canada to discuss his rapid rise up the WWE card, the “Megastar” let it be known that he's fine with tooting his own horn, as, in his opinion, no one has risen up with ranks of the WWE Universe as fast, and he's going to ride this train until the wheels fall off.

“I don't want to toot my own, but toot toot. I'll go ahead and say that is probably the quickest climb in the history of the business. Maybe I'm off base if someone on Twitter wants to correct me. Just looking at the way things have moved, only being on the SmackDown roster since October and having this explosive growth like this. it's been huge, it's been enormous, I didn't plan on it. How could you plan for it? At the same time, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing because, obviously, that's working one way or another. whether they want to boo me or cheer me, doesn't make a difference to me. I'm going to go out there, do my thing and keep pushing and I'm going to get myself to the top,” LA Knight said on Breakfast Television via Fightful.

“Never before, again, I don't want to blow smoke, but I have to be honest. I wasn't positioned to be there. I wasn't positioned for this to happen. For it to happen that quickly, that strong, and with none of that extra push or support, and now we're making that happen. It's a whole other level. With that, the people have jumped on the gravy train, yeah, and we're going to ride it all the way to the top.”

Is LA Knight correct? In a word, yes; while only time will tell what LA Knight's career ultimately looks like when this run is said and done, it's clear he's become an uber fan favorite at a near-unprecedented clip, and he would be foolish not to appreciate that after spending 20 years hustling to get to this very spot. Yeah!

Kevin Sullivan believes LA Knight is going to be a fantastic champion.

Speaking of LA Knight's current run, one former mover and shaker who believes the former Million Dollar Champion is for real is none other than Kevin Sullivan, who once served as the booker for WCW, who believes he's shaping up to be a fantastic future champion in the WWE Universe.

“LA Knight, this is one of those things where he got over on his own, and he's done an incredible job,” Kevin Sullivan said on The Taskmaster podcast via Fightful. “I could see him being champion. The other thing is, he has so many opponents to work with that he could have a h*ll of a run, and the next guy that steps up once you beat LA Knight, he can have rematches around. He can have 3-Ways, they've got an abundance of talent. To answer the question, yeah I easily could see LA Knight being the lead dog there.”

Asked if he feels as though LA Knight could eventually become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, either via a win over Roman Reigns or from a future, more transitional champion, Sullivan agreed he could see it happen, but thinks he'd likely end up with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship first to serve as a sort of test case for his future success.

“Yeah, I definitely do. Don't you?” Sullivan asked. “It's almost like you can see that they've stuck their toe in the water a couple of times, and they've debated, ‘Oh, is it too cold, not cold enough?' or whatever. So let's stick our ankle in and give him the other belt first. That's what I see, too.”

Could LA Knight be the next man who steps up to face off against Seth Rollins when his current program with Shinsuke Nakamura comes to an end, likely at Payback next month? Maybe yes, maybe no, but however the booking decisions shake out over the next few weeks, it's clear the smoke surrounding LA Knight winning a championship is only getting thicker, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque having to give the people what they want in the not-to-distant future.