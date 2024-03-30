After pulling the old security guard switch-a-roo on the way to a massive sneak attack, LA Knight was feeling pretty good about himself, and not just because he was able to get in a few shots on his current enemy No. 1 on the SmackDown roster, AJ Styles.
Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown with Byron Saxton to revel in his mental and physical victory over the debatably “Phenomenal One,” Knight revealed how his plan came together and why, after attacking the one-time face of TNA in his front yard, he's growing tired of playing with his food, especially when they can't even “lace his boots.”
“Let me talk to ya, here's what we're talking about, Nick Aldis asked me if I wouldn't show up, and I said, ‘Well let me think about it.' I thought about it a little bit and I thought, ‘Well, AJ Styles said he was going to show up if I didn't show up,' yeah, so I said, ‘Okay, maybe I won't show up.' Or maybe I will. Maybe what I do is I'll play a little something, maybe I'll play a little bit with AJ, but believe me AJ, I ain't playing at this point,” LA Knight told Byron Saxton on the SmackDown LownDown. “At this point, what you're talking about, you gotta look down in the history, in the timeline of AJ Styles and LA Knight, and in that timeline, whatcha look at, is you look at, that name. Hmmm, AJ, right? That's that stand for, because as far as I can tell, it stands for ‘Always jealous,' because every time you think about me, every time you talk about me, all you worry about is, ‘Ah well he took the spotlight from me.' Quit crying, dummy. Because here's the thing my guy, you can't hold what I've been doing this whole time. You can't lace these boots, my guy.”
Oh snap, did LA Knight just call Styles a “dummy,” one of his signature phrases from Impact/NWA that showhow hasn't come along to WWE with his other now-signature phrases? While only time will tell if ‘dummy' sticks around for good, it's safe to say his feud with Styles isn't long for this world, as Knight plans to leave that one lying at the house that Donovan McNabb built.
LA Knight vows to finish off AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40.
Continuing his promo with Byron Saxton on the SmackDown LowDown, LA Knight turned his attention to the future, noting that, after AJ Styles flew around the “flat world” to ruin his Elimination Chamber match, he's ready to end the “Phenomenal One” on the spot in the center of a South Philly ring.
“Here's the thing, you talk about, ‘Ah I took your place when The Bloodline took you out,' yeah I did. I did it like you never could do it. As a matter of fact, right here, almost WWE Champion. What chu been? Yeah, you've been WWE Champion before, but what was it five years ago? It's been a long time, AJ,” LA Knight noted.
“But I tell you like this, man, you look back at the Royal Rumble, you up here jumping on the ropes like a little gymnastic jerk and all you do is cost yourself and cost me the WWE Championship. So then what do you do? You go and you can't get into the Elimination Chamber, you let yourself get distracted, you lose the match and you don't make it. So what do you do? You fly yourself across the world, all the way around the world, all the way around that flat world, right? Yeah! Then what do you do? You try to take my chances to be a World Heavyweight Champion away from me. Huh? Well then here's what you got, you got me looking for you every single nook and cranny, everywhere I can find ya, and where I'm gonna find ya, if I can't find ya anywhere else, I will find ya at WrestleMania and I will find ya laying on your back, three the hard way, because that's the way it's gotta go down, with everybody saying L-A-Knight, yeah!”
Will WrestleMania 40 mark the end of LA Knight's feud with AJ Styles, or could this one keep going all the way to SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio? Only time will tell but based on Knight's promo, and his Bryan Danielson-esque stab at Styles' flat-earther beliefs, it's safe to say the “Megastar” isn't pulling any punches against a performer he doesn't respect very much at all.