After coming to blows with a television set on SmackDown due to being called out in a pre-recorded promo by AJ Styles, LA Knight was afforded a chance to shoot his shot on a live microphone in front of a sold-out WWE crowd in Memphis, Tennessee, and you'd best believe the “Megastar” left little to the imagination regarding his feelings for the “Phenomenal One”
Taking the microphone from Kayla Braxton at the top of SmackDown‘s second hour, LA Knight ripped into Styles, boldly declaring that the only way the duo can really settle things is in a match on the grandest stage of them all.
“May I? I just need to cook for a minute. Let me talk to ya! AJ Styles, you said last week that I need to be humbled. You said that LA Knight needs to be humbled. Now you're talking my language, now you're talking what I wanna hear. AJ, I'm standing right here; why don't you come out here and humble LA Knight? That's about what I thought. You've got another week where AJ doesn't show up and why is that? You ain't big enough for this ride, little man. Old Napolian Styles, out here making all of the empty threats, he must act like I haven't been looking for him the last few weeks, huh? This man sees it fit to fly all the way to Australia, yet he can't drive his keester over here to Memphis? And all the while he goes over there, he says X marks the spot, LA Knight marks the spot. Nah nah, LA Knight spots the marks, and the biggest mark walking is AJ Styles, yeah!” LA Knight told the crowd in Memphis.
“So I'm gonna put it to you like this, if you can't show up, if you don't have enough tingle in your loins to show up to SmackDown, I know somewhere where you just can't help but show up. I'm talking AJ Styles, I'm talking LA Knight, and I am talking WrestleMania. AJ, you say I walk around like I own this place. I may not own this place, but at WrestleMania, I will own your a**! And what that means is you will find out exactly whose game this is, with everybody saying L-A-Knight, yeah!”
Unfortunately for Knight, he wasn't able to walk back to the locker room the victor, as Styles ran down to the ring, beat him with a chair, and pinned him down with it, all before grabbing a microphone to give his response to the “Megastar's” challenge.
“I accept,” AJ Styles declared.
Welp, there you go, folks; another match has been officially added to the WrestleMania 40 card, and based on their interactions so far, it's safe to say this is going to be a bloodbath.
LA Knight vows to make major waves at WrestleMania 40.
Before he made his WrestleMania 40 match official, LA Knight made an appearance on Gorilla Position, where he discussed his progression through 2023 and revealed how he plans to use his current momentum to really prove his worth to the professional wrestling world at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”
“Yes. In a certain way, I look at my career in a sense of, 2023, in all reality, should have never happened the way it happened. That was insanity. That was crazy how, literally and legitimately, there were no plans for me after the Royal Rumble, there was nothing. I was there because I was trusted to be good enough to hang with Bray and make him look good. I think I did that, but in the process, my God, did a light shine. For whatever reason, there were no plans for me after that. For things to go the way that they did in the last year, it's amazing,” LA Knight told Gorilla Position via Fightful.
“I get all these congratulations, ‘You've done so much.' I have, but everything that I've done, from a career standpoint, pretty good, but from a merit standpoint, adding to the resume and saying, ‘This guy has been an Intercontinental Champ, this guy has been a United States champ, WWE champ, World Heavyweight champ, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble winner,' I really don't have anything to hang my hat on in that regard. For that, yeah, I'm like, ‘Okay, there has to be a time where I start'… I created one h*ll of a foundation in 2023. Now it's time to go and start creating a legacy and start making those things to hang my hat on and building the resume to where people will say, ‘This guy can legitimately make a claim of being one of the best of this era if not one of the best in the whole thing.'
“I'm sure a lot of people will say, ‘This guy, he's terrible.' For me, you look at what happened over the last year, and honestly, I can say, agree with it or disagree with it, that has never happened. Ever. In the history of the business. There have been guys who have gotten crazy crazy over in a short amount of time, and it's because they had rocket pushes. I had none until, finally, their hand was forced. In that regard, this has never happened where there was no expectations put on someone, and all of a sudden, he lit the d**n world on fire. That's cool, but to me, I've now proven the worth, now let's build the empire. Is there a little frustration in that regard? I suppose, but at the same time, if you don't think I'm going to walk into WrestleMania and make this a big one, oh boy, we're going to have a good time.”
Would it be cool to see the “Megastar” shoot his shot at one of WWE's titles at WrestleMania 40? Sure thing, heading into 2024, LA Knight seemed like a shoo-in to have some sort of title reign one way or another, but in the end, he can still elevate his status with an incredible showing at WrestleMania 40 and prove to Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company that he is without a doubt a performer worthy of a main event push.